Not so long ago the Lakehead University men’s basketball team was an 0-10 squad heading into January of 2018.
Current head coach Ryan Thomson was hired Jan. 2 and on Jan. 6, the team won their first game of the 2017-18 campaign.
There’d be one more win that season. Final tally: a 2-22 record and a resounding last place finish.
No matter. On May 15, Lakehead athletics ushered in a new era hiring a pair of young guns — Andrew Wilkins as head coach of the men’s hockey program and Thomson.
Last season, the basketball team rebounded with a 10-14 log, good enough to make the playoffs.
This year? Close-game losses are largely in the past. The Central Division-leading Thunderwolves sit at 13-3, second in the OUA only to Carleton’s 17-0 log in the East, rank sixth in the nation overall and are riding a seven-game win streak with six regular season games to go.
“I think last year we saw a little bit of that before the Christmas break,” said Thomson of the team’s rise. “We were struggling, we came back and we kind of rallied around one another. Everybody saw what it takes to be competitive. Again, we had how many new guys last year? Them getting their first taste, realizing what it’s going to like week in week out, day in day out. They were able to adjust to it.
“This year, I think we had that awareness from the start. Those guys had been around. They’d been in some close games. They’d won some close games, they lost some close games. That experience was there. The trust, we had guys stick around all summer, so we worked out every day. We were always in the gym. Building that relationship also helps when you lose a game or two the guys still believe in what we’re saying and we still believe in them even if they’re missing shots.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.