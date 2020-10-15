Like the airline pilot who is making good time, but is lost at the same
time, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves hockey season is totally up
in the air.
COVID-19 will do that for you. Control what you can control, prepare as
best you can, and gear up for a Jan. 1, 2021 start-up date that may —
or may not — happen.
“For us, for me, it’s just wait and see. You trust they (Ontario
University Athletics board of directors) will do what’s best for OUA
sport moving forward, for the health and safety of everyone involved,”
said LU head coach Andrew Wilkins in the newly-minted Lakehead
University High Performance Training Centre located in the basement
floor of the C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse. “In the meantime, we do what we
can control, support our athletes as much as possible, providing them
with a place like this for them to train.
“For me, all I can control right now is this room. . . You know the
(board) will put us in the best scenario moving forward for sport and
health and safety.”
The idea for the training centre came from LU athletic director Tom
Warden. There is a skating treadmill, stations for stick-handling and
passing, slide boards for stride improvement, a goalie station and the
backroom shooting zone.
The facility serves the public and the varsity hockey team.
“It’s been a blast working with all the kids,” said training centre
instructor Kody Anton, who also markets, manages, schedules and does
finances for the facility. “It’s pretty much open for anyone who wants
to come in and get better, come out and include some hockey activities
in times like today.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.