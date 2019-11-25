Yes, the Lakehead Thunderwolves are very much in the playoff mix in the Ontario University Athletics men’s hockey scene. But no, they are not happy with failing to consistently put a full 60 minutes together every game.
That yin and yang was on display again on Saturday. Lakehead fought back from a two-goal hole only to be the victim of two key turnovers that resulted in third-period goals during a 6-3 loss to the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at Fort William Gardens.
It’s been quite the ride in the first half of the season for the Thunderwolves, who are currently 7-7-2 and sixth in the 10-school OUA West division. From a gutsy road win over a top club like Ryerson to four straight losses at home, the day-and-night nature of this club is evident in not only their record, but the ebbs and flow of their collective game.
“We feel we should be winning and then it’s a couple of mental lapses that put us behind the eight-ball. Just a turnover here and there that they’ve capitalized on,” said assistant captain Patrick Murphy, who scored in Saturday’s loss.
“The effort is there. Everyone is working hard. There’s no one that’s being a passenger right now. It’s more about attention to detail and managing the puck well that needs to happen in the second half,” he added.
