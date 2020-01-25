Isaiah Traylor played all 40 minutes scoring 21 points and Lubacu Msambya struck for 16 while guarding the best university basketball player in Canada, as the Lakehead University Thunderwolves defeated the Laurentian Voyageurs 73-59 in Ontario University Athletics men’s basketball action Friday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
Laurentian ran up an early nine-point lead, but the Thunderwolves ended the quarter up two, upped it to five by halftime and used a 24-14 fourth quarter to salt it away.
Two-time USports most valuable player Kadre Gray scored 15 for Laurentian.
“I read an article on some newsfeed, somebody from not around here, that they were a better team, a better team than we are,” said Traylor, Lakehead’s top scorer. “We’re just trying to prove something every night every time we play.”
Lakehead entered the game ranked sixth in the nation, while Laurentian sits at seventh.
“Honestly, the gym was crazy (Friday),” continued Traylor, who fired up the crowd early in the third quarter by gesturing to a packed house to cheer.
“It was electric. The fans helped us a lot in this game. A lot of people didn’t play in this game. . . . A lot of guys contributed to this win.”
Lock Lam had 15 points for Lakehead. Alston Harris hit for 10. Msambya and Lam were on the court for 38 minutes.
“I think that’s a credit to some of the guys who are leading this team,” said Lakehead head coach Ryan Thomson.
“Some of the guys from last year (Traylor, Lam, Harris) whom saw what it was like to lose those close games have turned it on its head in terms of being poised, taking good shots, getting stops when we need them.”
