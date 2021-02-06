In 1982, then 19-year-old Orazio LaManna told his mother, Annette, he would be moving from their home in Thunder Bay to London, Ont., for an opportunity to jump-start his budding career as a chef, reasoning he would likely be back in a year.
“Thirty-nine years later and I still haven’t moved back,” LaManna said on Friday.
LaManna has been on a wild ride ever since, heading some of the top kitchens and eateries in North America before landing dream jobs that brought his passions together — cooking, hosting and sports.
Now 58, LaManna is gearing up for his biggest gig to date as the general manager of hospitality at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Home of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Despite the toned-down nature of the NFL’s biggest show of the year due to COVID-19 protocols, LaManna still oversees 1,700 employees with a long list of to-dos leading up to kick-off and continuing until the last drop of championship confetti is swept. Among the major duties are taking care of celebrity guests and sponsors who attend the game in the 195 executive suites.
“With our very talented team, developing new Super Bowl concepts, developed all new menus, staff . . . work alongside the NFL and sponsors to represent, preparing for the hundreds of media. Over 100 food and beverages drop for the week (at) Fan Plaza,” LaManna wrote in an email interview with The Chronicle-Journal
“We have opened everything that we would have opened for a full stadium to ensure there is plenty of room to social distance.”
There will be 22,000 fans — including 7,500 health care workers — permitted inside Raymond James Stadium (which seats 65,000 at capacity) on Sunday as a result of social distancing mandates.
According to TicketIQ, the average list price to see the Super Bowl in person has been trending down recently and is sitting at $8,310. Still, there are just under 1,700 tickets available on the secondary market, with the cheapest costing $5,290.
To give one an idea of what LaManna’s staff will be dealing with: On hand will be 150,000 cans of beer, 200 kegs, 20,000 hot dogs, one million pounds of ice and 3,000 pounds of seafood.
Sunday will mark LaManna’s second Super Bowl. He was the senior executive chef for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., where Super Bowl XLV was held 10 years ago.
However, LaManna is no stranger pro sports. After working in restaurants and the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, he fed Senators hockey fans and sponsors at the Palladium (now the Canadian Tire Centre) in Kanata for 10 years. He made the jump to United States with the Atlanta Braves, followed by his stint in Texas. In 2019, LaManna got out of the kitchen into the executive world in Tampa, Fla.
With the promotion comes more on the plate. LaManna’s wife, Valerie, said her husband has been working as much as 18 hours per day since last week leading up to Sunday.
“We talk about this once in a blue moon, ‘Could you even imagine living here and doing your second Super Bowl being Canadian (and) now dual citizen?’” said Valerie, a Montreal native. “It’s just mind-blowing a small town Thunder Bay boy organizing his second Super Bowl. I couldn’t be prouder of him and being in suites with celebrities. He’s worked so hard.”
Orazio LaManna admits it’s been many years between visits to his hometown, but he does see and keep in touch with his mother, siblings and friends.
“I remember my days living in Thunder Bay going to St. Martin’s on Brown Street and graduating from Westgate,” he recalled.
LaManna will try to stop and smell the roses this weekend even though his “game day” will be almost as chaotic as those of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. But it’s all worth it in the end.
“This has been an amazing ride,” he said.
