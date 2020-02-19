Nikki Ylagan had her sights set on a fifth and final season with the Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s basketball team next year.
But ultimately her career goals deserved more attention.
Ylagan’s varsity hoops career will come to an end some time in the next three weeks as the Thunderwolves open the playoffs tonight in Windsor. The shooting guard has opted to graduate with her business degree this spring and move to another school for a post-grad program in sports management not offered at Lakehead.
“I was definitely thinking about coming back for a fifth year,” Ylagan said during her final home games last weekend. “I just wanted to know what I wanted to do in the future first and that’s how I made my decision from there.”
Ylagan’s parents, Edwin and Tess, and her brother Kyle made the trip from the family’s home in Mississauga, Ont., to Thunder Bay for LU’s regular season finale at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse. Ylagan, 21, received a framed jersey on Seniors Night on Saturday as were fellow departing teammates Lily Gruber-Schulz and Kielly McDonough.
“I’m 100 per cent happy with my decision coming here to Lakehead,” said the 21-year-old Ylagan, who was a prized high school prospect courted by all the Toronto-based teams four years ago. “The community was so supportive. I love my teammates and my coaches. They really supported me throughout my career here.”
The fourth year was a challenging one for Ylagan, who was part of a program in part rebuild mode and part reload mode due mainly to the losses of top scorers Leisha Grant and Karissa Kajorinne.
The result was a shaky 8-14 record in the regular season, sending the 12th seed Thunderwolves on the road for a tough game against the Lancers (17-5) tonight in Windsor.
While Ylagan’s scoring average dipped by over two points per game (10.4), she was still among the league leaders in three-point field goals made (54) and steals (49). Last year, Ylagan was the top long distance gunner in Canada.
“It wasn’t the same expectations, but it was definitely a challenge,” Ylagan said of the 2019-20 campaign. “But I love the challenge and the journey that I came across. I really enjoyed every bit of my senior year here.”
Windsor defeated the Thunderwolves by 39 points earlier this month. The Lancers boast the top defence in the OUA.
“We will need to play with tremendous energy, take care of the ball and be ready to battle hard on the boards,” LU coach Jon Kreiner said in a news release.
Sophomore Sofia Lluch, Ylagan’s backcourt mate, led the Thunderwolves in scoring (14.1) and assists (4.2) this season.
Tip-off between Lakehead and Windsor is 6 p.m. tonight and will be broadcast on www.OUA.tv.
The Thunderwolves men’s team has a first-round bye. They will host an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday at the Fieldhouse.
