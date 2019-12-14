With overtime looming, sniper Cody Bruchkowski scored two goals late in the third period as the Thunder Bay North Stars defeated the Fort Frances Lakers 4-2 in Superior International Junior Hockey League action before 300 fans at Fort William Gardens.
The outing put a crimp in the performance of Lakers netminder Dean Buchholz, who faced 55 shots in his second start of the season, including 21 in the final frame.
Jordan Smith, in relief of Stars starting netminder Seth McKay, picked up his league-leading 13th win facing only three shots in the final frame. McKay stopped 23 of 25 in the first 40 minutes, but injured his ankle in the second stanza.
North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne was elated with the win.
“We need games like this,” he said.
“We need games like this to strengthen our defensive play in our own zone, to make sure we finish hockey games. We haven’t done a good job in our last ten (games). We’re 3-6-1, at least we were until (Friday).
“We’ve given up 45 goals, we’ve only scored 43. We have to get back to some simple hockey, fundamentals. Take the body, finish your checks and get to the net. Just little things. It’s cliche-ish but it’s reality.
“The other teams are good. They’ve got a system, they’ve got some structure to their game,” he continued. “They’re well-coached. It’s going to be a battle and that’s what we want. We want games like this. It’s good for us, it’s good for the league, it’s good for everybody.”
