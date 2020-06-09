NOW through 10 years of coaching in the Ontario Hockey League, Trevor Letowski has many other memories from his involvement in the game from over the years.
From excelling locally in minor hockey and as a gifted centre in the OHL, to helping his Windsor Spitfires win a Memorial Cup in 2017, to being one of just a few individuals to win a World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal as both a player (1997) and a coach (2018), along with a 616-game National Hockey League he has accomplished plenty over the past two and a half decades.
Here is Part II of our Net Shots Q&A with Trevor Letowski:
NET SHOTS: You are among a very select group that won World Junior gold as both a player and a coach. Can you describe the feeling of representing Canada on the international stage and being a world champion?
TREVOR LETOWSKI: It is a very humbling experience. Those gold medals are two of the best memories I have. There is something so special about that championship. There is so much at stake. It seems like everyone is watching. When you’re a part of it, you certainly feel that.
The expectation is to win gold and that is not an easy task. There are at least five countries now that are very good and each one is capable of winning. The preparation and attention to detail that goes into it is unbelievable.
The lasting impression for me both times was how Hockey Canada is able to bring that team so close together in such a short time. By the end of the event you feel like you’ve been together a long time. I learned so much as a player, and now as a coach, by having the opportunity to be a part of it. I feel very fortunate for that.
NS: What were one or two memories you had from your time in the NHL?
TL: The best memory I have is the first time I got called up. I was playing in Springfield (AHL) at the time, in 1998-99. It’s a call you always dream of but when it actually comes, it was so surreal. When I got off the phone, it took me a while to calm down. Then came the best part. I got to call home and tell my family.
My family was so supportive my entire career up until that point and it was probably just as emotional for them as it was for me. We are a hockey family, through and through.
That phone call meant a lot to me. Great memory.
NS: What advice do you have for players while trying to balance time and activities on the ice and away from it?
TL: Be focused on the task at hand. If you’re at school, do your best at that. When you’re playing a different sport, enjoy doing that.
Don’t let the game of hockey consume you.
When it’s time to focus on hockey, whether that’s on the ice, or training, be ready. Be excited. Be the hardest working player on your team. And be a good teammate. If you do those things, everything else will take care of itself.
NS: Do you have a favourite drill you like to use in practice and what is its purpose?
TL: I have a sequence of drills that focus on angling and checking that are so important in today’s game. You have to know how to get pucks back and cut opposing players routes. I love them.
We do them all the time. So much detail goes into it and so much teaching is involved.
It’s good for both the defender and the offensive player. If you’re good at getting pucks back, you get to play on offence more. Every player likes that. A very important skill.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. You can contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
