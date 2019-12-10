Another week of accolades as our shining local stars once again makes the headlines.
Ladies first and congratulations to Thunder Bay’s Hannah Melchiorre who has been announced as just the second Academic All-American in the Purdue women’s soccer program as well as the second Boilermakers player to ever earn multiple career all-district honours.
The University of Wisconsin’s Eric Watson has been acknowledged for his accomplishments by being selected to the Academic All-American second team.
Evan Sawula, plying his trade for the Oakland Grizzlies, has been named to the Horizon League All-Academic team for the second year running.
On top of the three former Chill youth players amazing efforts, former Chill senior team member — centerback Axel Sjoberg — has been signed by Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew.
Just a single Division I game in the Thunder Bay Men’s Indoor Soccer League which saw Juventus make it five straight victories with a 3-1 result over Lakehead University to remain on top of the table.
In second division action, the PA Big Dogs edged the Chill 2-1 and 807 Empire defeated Stride 8-2.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
