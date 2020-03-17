The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced Monday that Fort Frances Lakers captain Noah Loveday has been named its most improved player for the 2019-20 season.
The 20-year-old Fort Frances product earned the award over fellow nominees Xavier Halterman of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs and Nick Harder of the Thief River Falls Norskies, in voting completed by each of the SIJHL’s member clubs.
Seeing action in 48 games during the year, Loveday produced 17 goals and 21 assists for the Lakers, which marked a 17-point improvement for the forward, compared to the 2018-19 season. His contributions saw him set personal single-season bests in tallies, helpers and points.
He also led Fort Frances in game-winning markers with five and that total had him finishing tied for fourth-best among all SIJHL skaters in that department.
