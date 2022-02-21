Shot and a goal

Lakehead University Thunderwolves forward Stephen Fox (11) scores

past Brock Badgers netminder Aidan Hughes during second-period

Ontario University Athletics men’s hockey action Saturday at Fort

William Gardens.

 James Mirabelli photo

The Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey team registered a much-needed

sweep at home over the weekend in hopes of making a late-season move

up the OUA West Division standings.

Kevin Stiles scored a goal and an assist and freshman Max Wright

stopped 33 shots as the Thunderwolves defeated the Brock Badgers 5-2

on Saturday night at Fort William Gardens.

Coupled with Friday’s 7-4 win, Lakehead is now 5-8-0 and third in the

division with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Thunderwolves finish their schedule in Toronto on March 3 against

the Varsity Blues and two more games versus the Ryerson Rams, March 4-5.

Colin Van Den Hurk, Stephen Fox, Jayden Wojciechowski and Griffen Fox

also scored for Lakehead on Saturday.

Brock had a chance to catch Toronto with a pair of wins. Instead, the

Badgers are 6-3-1.

Before Saturday’s game, the team honoured graduating seniors Dexter

Kuczek and Blake Weyrick.

In basketball, the Thunderwolves men’s team is the second hottest

club in the OUA after defeating the Algoma Thunderbirds 100-61 in

Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday for their fifth-straight win of the season.

Jared Kreiner scored a team-high 20 points for the Thunderwolves,

including four three-pointers. Dylan Morrison added 16 points and

Michael Okafor scored 12 for Lakehead (7-5).

The Thunderwolves return to action March 3-4 at home against the

Windsor Lancers at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.

The women’s basketball team ended a five-game skid on Saturday,

beating Algoma 61-46. LU captain Tiffany Reynolds scored a game-high

26 points and Eva Guilera netted 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.