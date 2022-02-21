The Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey team registered a much-needed
sweep at home over the weekend in hopes of making a late-season move
up the OUA West Division standings.
Kevin Stiles scored a goal and an assist and freshman Max Wright
stopped 33 shots as the Thunderwolves defeated the Brock Badgers 5-2
on Saturday night at Fort William Gardens.
Coupled with Friday’s 7-4 win, Lakehead is now 5-8-0 and third in the
division with three games remaining in the regular season.
The Thunderwolves finish their schedule in Toronto on March 3 against
the Varsity Blues and two more games versus the Ryerson Rams, March 4-5.
Colin Van Den Hurk, Stephen Fox, Jayden Wojciechowski and Griffen Fox
also scored for Lakehead on Saturday.
Brock had a chance to catch Toronto with a pair of wins. Instead, the
Badgers are 6-3-1.
Before Saturday’s game, the team honoured graduating seniors Dexter
Kuczek and Blake Weyrick.
In basketball, the Thunderwolves men’s team is the second hottest
club in the OUA after defeating the Algoma Thunderbirds 100-61 in
Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday for their fifth-straight win of the season.
Jared Kreiner scored a team-high 20 points for the Thunderwolves,
including four three-pointers. Dylan Morrison added 16 points and
Michael Okafor scored 12 for Lakehead (7-5).
The Thunderwolves return to action March 3-4 at home against the
Windsor Lancers at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
The women’s basketball team ended a five-game skid on Saturday,
beating Algoma 61-46. LU captain Tiffany Reynolds scored a game-high
26 points and Eva Guilera netted 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.