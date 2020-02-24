All that can be heard throughout a packed C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse at the buzzer on Saturday was the hoots and hollers of a jubilant underdog team.
The Lakehead Thunderwolves and their faithful were left to ponder what could have been.
Adnan Begovic and Ali Sow hit back-to-back three-pointers during crunch time as the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks rallied to upset the No. 8-ranked Thunderwolves 68-64 in an OUA men’s basketball quarterfinal.
Lakehead’s playoff run ends after one game despite a breakthrough season that included a stay in the Canadian university top-10 rankings and a Central Division title thanks to a 17-5 regular season record. A lot of that won’t mean much to this group until some time passes.
“This one hurt more than anything,” senior guard Isaiah Traylor said outside a quiet locker room. “I know how much these guys worked, how much we worked every day. That’s the way things turn out. Basketball is a small part of life. I look at the bigger picture. You’ve got to learn how to lose and win. You’ve got to roll with the punches.”
The Thunderwolves needed a victory on Saturday to have a serious shot at making nationals. Even if they had lost in the next round, LU would have been in the running for a wild-card berth.
“The guys will take something away from it,” Lakehead coach Ryan Thomson said. “I don’t know what they’ll take from it (Saturday). I think they’re all pretty upset at the loss. We had some bigger aspirations privately. It’s something those guys wanted to continue, but sometimes those things happen.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.