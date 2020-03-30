The Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team announced a pair of new recruits on Thursday.
Alexis Cancade of Brandon, Man., and Jaime Couvrette of Washago, Ont. will both be joining the team in the fall.
“We are very excited to have Alexis join our team. Alexis comes from a very good club and has a high level of experience playing for Team Manitoba,” Thunderwolves coach Craig Barclay said in a news release. “Alexis is extremely quick and athletic, she is fast to the ball, and delivers a very consistent second contact. Her speed and knowledge of the game will be a huge help for our team.”
Cancade is a five-foot-seven setter and defensive specialist at the club, high school and provincial level. She’s also been an all star while playing for each team.
“I chose Lakehead because I believe it will offer me the best success for both my academic and athletic growth,” said Cancade, who plans to major in biology. “I am very excited and eager to be joining the team this coming season and cannot wait for this new opportunity.”
Couvrette, a six-foot-one middle, has been the captain of the Twin Lakes Secondary School volleyball and basketball teams for the past two seasons, as well as a co-captain for the Orillia Suns volleyball team.
“My visit to Thunder Bay was unforgettable. The landscape surrounding the campus is absolutely stunning and I cannot wait to explore the provincial parks and trails that surround both the university and beautiful downtown,” said Couvrette.
“It is also difficult to put into words the amount of love and acceptance that the faculty and the volleyball girls at Lakehead showed me during my visit. They truly are a terrific group and I cannot be more excited to join them next fall on the court.”
In her Grade 11 year, Couvrette was awarded senior female athlete of the year and the MVP of the senior girls volleyball team. As a honour roll student, Couvrette has been accepted into Lakehead’s Kinesiology program.
“Both of these athletes had great visits and left a great impression on the team and the coaching staff,” said Barclay. “We are very excited to welcome them to our program in September.”
In other varsity news, Lakehead Thunderwolves basketball forward Lock Lam earned on yet another post-season achievement. Lam was chosen No. 2 in the second round by the Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) on Thursday.
The CEBL, a professional league, can use university graduates and underclassmen. Games are played between May and August.
Lam, a third-year general arts student at LU, led the country in block shots while winning the OUA and Canadian defensive player of the year awards this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.