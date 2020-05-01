The Lakehead Thunderwolves wrestling team announced the commitments of Amelia Cox and Chase Birch to the varsity team for the 2020-21 season.
Amelia, a native of Barrie, Ont., comes from a strong wrestling program with Nicholas Cryer, who coached her both at Bear Creek Secondary School and Kemepenfelt Bay Wrestling Club.
“I have chosen to attend Lakehead because the wrestling program has a lot to offer and I know I will learn and grow in the sport with the coaches and team there,” says Amelia.
LU coach Francis Clayton is looking forward to having Amelia join the team.
“We are happy Amelia has chosen Lakehead, she will add a lot to our program,” he says. “Amelia has good wrestling instincts and has a good attitude towards the sport.”
Cryer speaks very highly of her as a student athlete and a leader.
“I have had the honour of knowing Amelia Cox for the past six years. First as an athlete and then as a student at my school. Amelia is a natural leader both on the playing field and in the classroom.”
Cryer goes on to say that, “her unique style of hard work and humour make her a real asset in every situation. I am very excited to learn that she will be attending Lakehead in the fall where I think she will be a good fit to (the) already strong team.”
A three-time medallist at the junior provincials, Amelia also has a top-five finish at OFSAA.
Chase Birch, born and raised in Kenora, is a graduate of Beaver Brae High School, where he was coached by Lakehead alumni Gary Lynch. Chase is a three-time regional high school champion.
“Chase is a determined and hard-working young man who is both an outstanding wrestler and person. In just three years, Chase has grown leaps and bounds while wrestling for Beaver Brae, and it is fitting that he continues his development at the U Sports level with Lakehead University under Clayton,” says Lynch.
“Chase is a fantastic leader who loves the sport of wrestling. His passion is infectious, not only is he one of the hardest workers I have ever coached, but he is the first one to help someone who is having trouble with a technique that they just aren’t getting right.,”
Not only does Chase work hard as an athlete, but Lynch speaks to his ability to help better not only himself, but his team. “It is clear that Chase will make a fantastic coach one day because he makes everyone around him better. I believe that he has a fantastic opportunity to grow with Lakehead as a wrestler, an athlete and as a person. There is no doubt in my mind that Chase Birch will be successful.”
“I am excited to be able to say I have the opportunity to wrestle for Lakehead University. Their wrestling program is one of the best and has produced many successful wrestlers, including my coach” says Chase.
Chase has experience training with Clayton and the Thunderwolves through its youth development programs.
“In high school I attended the Christmas break wrestling camp hosted by Lakehead for three years in a row, and each time I left the Lakehead mat knowing I was leaving a better wrestler and athlete,” Chase says.”
“Clayton has always been very welcoming, and his wealth of knowledge for the sport of wrestling is second to none. This new stage of my wrestling career is a daunting one, but I know I wouldn’t want to pursue it with anyone else than the Lakehead team.”
