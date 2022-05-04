Four Thunder Bay Thunderbolts swimmers — Kaitlyn Luu, Sam Chisholm, Luke Foulds and Matthew Foulds — travelled to Montreal April 21-24 to compete in the Canadian Eastern swimming championships.
Over 730 high level athletes represented by 110 teams from Ontario to Newfoundland competed in this meet and the Thunderbolts contingent was up for the challenge. All four competed hard qualifying for many second swims in the finals. With just four swimmers, the Thunderbolts finished 25th out of 110 clubs, an accomplishment interim head coach Andy Ritchie found extremely encouraging.
“It is thrilling to see our Thunderbolts returning to high level national competitions,” said Ritchie. “This meet saw us competing with many of the best swimmers in Eastern Canada. Kaitlyn, Sam, Luke and Matthew represented our team with amazing drive, dedication and distinction. Plus, we all had a ton of fun, a component of the sport that should never be overlooked.”
Luu led the charge for Thunder Bay, capturing bronze medals in the 400 IM and 200 fly, breaking a 45-year-old club record in 100 butterfly and qualifying for three junior trials times.
“I am beyond excited with my performance at my first national meet,” said Luu. “I qualified for this meet the year before (COVID-19 pandemic) and had to wait 2 years to get here. To improve on all my times and to get two medals at such a high level meet was amazing.”
Also qualifying for junior trials and putting in some solid swims, grabbing first and second in 400 and 200 free B finals, respectively, was Sam Chisholm.
“Overall it was a great weekend. I had a fun time with my friends and I loved being back at a big competition,” Chisholm said. “My favourite part of the meet was achieving a trials qualification time in my 400 IM.”
Added Ritchie: “The results at this prestigious meet clearly demonstrates the talent that exists within the Thunderbolts and the huge potential that exists in the future for our team.”
The Thunderbolts will host clubs from Northwestern Ontario, Manitoba, Minnesota and southern Ontario for the 50th Anniversary Grand Prix Swim Championships at the Canada Games Complex, May 27-29.
