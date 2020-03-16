Cole MacKenzie is taking the next step to junior hockey in Winkler, Man. The Thunder Bay Kings major midget defenceman was named one of the Winkler Flyers’ newest recruits last month.
The six-foot-four Thunder Bay native, who turned 17 in December, racked up 13 points in 20 games with the Kings.
The Flyers are one of 11 teams in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL). Like the Superior International Junior Hockey League, the MJHL is one of 10 junior-A leagues that are members of the Canadian Junior Hockey League.
“With his size and aggressiveness with which he plays the game, he will bring a physical presence that will really benefit the team. I expect over time that his leadership qualities will emerge just like they have in Thunder Bay,” Kings coach Darrin Nicholas said in a news release.
