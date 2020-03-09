Alannah MacLean’s “vacation” from the rigours of medical school included winning a race she didn’t think she wanted so bad until recently.
The decorated cross-country skiing star, who has adopted Thunder Bay as her home, captured her first women’s 50K freestyle championship on Saturday at the Sleeping Giant Loppet. MacLean garnered a time of two hours, 44 minutes and 58 seconds to win by five minutes over runner-up Kim Rudd of Plymouth, Minn.
Sarah Peters, Karla Bailey and St. Paul’s Ariana Amini followed.
MacLean has moved on from the National Team Development Centre (NTDC) in the Lakehead where she spent most of the last decade. While she used the 20K at the Loppet as a training session, MacLean shifted to the longer distance as her goals changed. This weekend’s victory came off the heels of second-place finishes in 2018 and 2019.
“Retiring from that level of commitment. I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to try to do the 50K even if it was a week out from nationals.’ And ended up going really well,” MacLean said Saturday night at the Loppet awards ceremony. “I had a great race (in 2018) and had a good time. I got hooked on this and said I’ll do it every year.”
Now in her second year at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, the 26-year-old from Sudbury admitted the competitiveness can still be present on the trails, but the stress stays indoors.
“Skiing now is honestly my vacation time and my fun time and my ‘me’ time,” she said. “When we talk about work-life-balance this is my balance. I still find it fun to go out and be competitive and race and I go to a race without any pressure.
“That’s the biggest difference for me. When I was competing at that level, there was always that pressure associated with performance. Now I’m able to go out and have no stress. I just say, ‘I can be first or I can be last. It doesn’t matter. As long as I’m pushing myself and I’m comfortable doing that.’”
MacLean has represented Canada at numerous under-23 world championship and World Cup races as most recently as last season. She still skis for Lakehead University and hasn’t ruled out future attempts at international meets. However, her final step of becoming a doctor based in Thunder Bay is more of a reality these days.
“Honestly, I fell in love with the area. This is where I will end up. This is where I’ll end up practicing medicine at some point of my life whenever I’m finished,” MacLean said.
“The reason is these events and the community. It’s just absolutely unbelievable community to be in and to be a part of.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.