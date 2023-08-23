The Thunder Bay announced the return of five players from their core that reached the Superior International Junior Hockey League final last season.
Leading the list is goaltender Keenan Marks, who is coming off a strong rookie season in the junior hockey ranks. The 18-year-old Thunder Bay native went 14-7-1 in the 2022-23 regular season with a .916 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average.
Marks took over the starting role in the playoffs, appearing in 15 games and going 9-4-0 with a 2.72 goals against average. The North Stars pushed the Kam River Fighting Walleye to seven games in the Bill Salonen Cup before losing out.
Earlier in the week, Thunder Bay announced the re-signings of forward Will Demkiw and defencemen Carter Anton, Drew Caddo and Sam Skillestad.
Skillestad, a 20-year-old from Missoula, Mont., was a trade deadline acquisition from the North American Hockey Academy last season and fit in right away. He scored 15 points in 17 games and added another 16 points in 19 postseason contests.
Caddo is another veteran defenceman who gave the Stars a spark late in the regular season and playoffs. The 20-year-old from the Lakehead is entering his third season with the North Stars.
The Thunder Bay-born Anton appeared in 48 games in his rookie season, posting 20 assists and 38 penalty minutes.
Demkiw last played hockey during the 2021-22 season with the North Stars and is back with the organization. Born in Toronto, Demkiw registered 22 points in 32 games during his last campaign in Thunder Bay.
The new SIJHL regular season begins on Sept. 22. The reigning league champion Fighting Walleye will host the Teleco Cup exhibition series against the Hearst Lumberjacks of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Games will be held at Norwest Arena, Sept. 1-3.
On Monday, Kam River announced it had retained forward Daxton Lang. The White City, Sask., native scored eight goals and 14 assists in 40 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.