Kenny Mandryk’s snocross season did not end as planned. Still, the run to the end was fantastic.
The Thunder Bay athlete raced eight national races and a few select regional races. There was one race left to go for the AMSOIL tour championship, but Mandryk would not be able to take that ride.
Mandryk is in the middle of a six-to-10 week healing process that comes with a broken sternum. The serious injury refers to a break in the breastbone — the long, flat bone that’s located in the center of the chest and connected to the ribs via cartilage. It forms the front of the rib cage, protecting the heart, lungs, and other major blood vessels.
Mandryk was in the second last race of the season — 13 points out of first place — when a mechanical failure on his 2021 Polaris 600r caused the accident. The 23-year-old admits it hurt more to sit out the races than the injury pain.
“Yes it definitely did, being so close to winning the championship. It definitely stung a bit,” Mandryk said.
How does a young man from Thunder Bay race snocross in the United States during a pandemic?
“Myself and Connor Campbell flew to Minneapolis. Our team manager/mechanic Christopher Takacs drove our truck and trailer across the U.S. border as he has a work visa and is allowed,” Mandryk recalled. “We lived at the Campbell’s house in Ham Lake (outside the Twin cities).”
Mandryk would like to thank all those that made the season possible. He showed his thanks by having multiple podium finishes.
He took first-place at events in Elk River and Deadwood, then scored second- and third-place finishes at Sioux Falls, S.D., Deadwood National and Elk River National. The national sport class knew Kenny Mandryk’s name. He had made his mark.
For next season, Mandryk will be turning pro. He is living the dream a professional snocross racer. I asked how this all started.
“I have been racing motocross since I was three years old,” he recalled. “I still do it in the summer time. I wanted something to cross train for motocross so I decided to start snocross at 18 years old. Turns out I got pretty good fast and turned my dedication into snocross and not motocross.”
This young man from Neebing is making a name for himself and representing Thunder Bay and Canada across that border. He did us proud.
Mandryk will be moving up to the Polaris Pro Lite class next season and we wish him an injury-free season and a speedy recovery. He is country boy tough. It was a pleasure to talk to him this winner. I am hoping for a championship season for him next year as this one was cut short.
He thanks his friends Campbell and Takacs for making this season a great one. You have to be dedicated to make cold winter days hot with speed on a race track. There is a racing-related saying: “You’re are not going fast enough if you don’t fall off.”
Kenny Mandryk, you were going fast enough!
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
