Ironically, Canada’s Death Race 2020 met the same fate as many recent sporting events. The 125-kilometre trek held in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains met its own demise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local marathon/iron man/ultra-marathon athlete John Power signed up for the August race, hoping for a completion time around the 17-hour mark.
The Death Race was to be a major step up for Power, as the furthest he has ever run is 50 kilometers in one shot.
Power was looking to re-focus on running on trails as opposed to preparing for the all-consuming task of prepping for a swimming, biking, running triathlon.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a few years,” said the 41-year-old Power, who is a teacher at St. Patrick High School. “Triathlon is an all-consuming sport. To be competitive in triathlon you only give yourself to that. I’ve been looking to trying this trail running thing. It allows for more flexibility in life, to be a little more immersed in nature.
“Last year in March when I was running in the Sahara, that wasn’t a race, that was just a run,” Power added.
“That’s when I decided I was going to take away from triathlon to try and be in nature more. You start looking for races like this.
“It wasn’t a surprise (cancelled). It’s not too devastating. In the grand scheme of things the world has more troubles than anyone’s race plans.”
Running has been a way for Power to see the world. He recently took a trip to Arizona to run in the desert and mountains.
The Manaslu Trail Race, a 180-kilometre, eight-day stage run in the mountains of Nepal, certainly registers high on the exotic locale list.
“There was 11,000 metres of climbing involved,” said Power, who topped out at 5,200 metres (two-thirds as high as Mt. Everest). “It felt like I never ran a day in my life.”
The Superior Trail Marathon in Lutsen, Minn., in September and the Chicago Marathon in October are still a go for Power as the Pandemic plays out.
Locally, Power has competed in the UpRiver Running races held at Centennial Park.
Local organizers John Stefanile and Nick Whitbread formed UpRiver Running, a now virtual trail-running club that uses the Strava app to track an athlete’s progress.
“Keep your feet wet” is the UpRiver tagline. Stefanile and Whitbread head out every Saturday morning, alone but together, posting their runs, photos and thumbs ups with a coterie of like-minded runners in the Thunder Bay area.
The club has a Facebook following in the 500-range.
The 10K, 25K, and 50K races scheduled for Oct. 3 at Centennial Park are still on. UpRiver is hoping to improve upon the 200-plus field from last year.
As much as UpRiver Running is about elite runners — local runners Jon Balabuck, Trevor Zimak and Lakehead University’s Kip Sigsworth’s varsity crew came to mind for Stefanile and Whitbread — it’s more about motivating novice runners.
“Something we really care about is to be super inclusive. We celebrate every person that finishes the race or shows up for a group run. We think the most important thing is showing up,” Stefanile said.
The UpRiver Running website has numerous photos documenting the first ever Hula Race in 2017 and the 2017, 2018 and 2019 main fall events.
Every participant is having fun and not every runner looks exactly ready for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. One fellow I singled out — a dad — struck a chord with me.
Stefanile knew who I was referencing.
“That guy started training in the wintertime,” said Stefanile. “He literally went from sitting on a couch, maybe being able to jog for two minutes and walk for five to catch his breath. He went from that to completing 10 kilometres. The persistence, the challenges he went through. That’s monumental for him compared to somebody who’s been racing (full time).
“This guy here, to me, is a much truer representation of what Nick and I are trying to do, which is to inspire people to become more active, be better versions of themselves through trail running.”
Stefanile, 35, Whitbread, 39, and Power, 41, are in their primes as long distance runners.
Being a male is no guarantee of winning either. Rebecca Andrews won the 50K UpRiver race in 2019, catching Power around the 35K mark with plenty of gas in the tank. (Power finished third). Alannah MacLean won the 25K portion outright in 2:14:11.
In 2015, Alissa St. Laurent won the Death Race (typically 1,000 entrants strong) in a time of 13:53:35.
“Joy and peace” are two words Power uses to describe his emotions while running. Stefanile stressed the commitment aspect and the pleasures of connecting with like-minded athletes.
None of the three describe running as easy.
“That’s the part I love the most about it. Through triathlon, through running, I’ve learned tremendous coping skills about how to deal with stress, like acute stress in a moment of crisis,” said Power.“That, and also the long-term part of it. A training cycle takes months and months and months. Being able to manage that over the course of five, six months, a year you have to be adaptable, able to cope with things. On the day it happens bad things can happen.”
A veteran of the New York, Boston, Chicago and London marathons and four triathlon events, Power recalled Boston two years ago.
“Boston, 2018, I showed up ready to run possibly a personal best marathon. There were 70 millimetres of rain, 60 km/h headwinds, snow and sleet. Just got to deal with it.”
Heartbreak Hill is just one of the three big hills in Boston, which Power describes as the toughest marathon he’s ever run.
Both Stefanile and Whitbread have traversed longer distances.
“We set up an ultra for Antonio last year. He ran 100K on the road. We raised $4,000 for Team Unbreakable, a local non-profit that empowers kids through running,” saidWhitbread.
UpRiver is hoping to team up with Roots to Harvest for a charity event later this year.
Whitbread counts himself as a late bloomer.
“I used to think running was dumb, and just hard work. I started running when I was 30,” he said. “I’ve never run on the road, like a 5K, a 10K a half marathon or a marathon. I’ve only done trail running. Almost exclusively ultras. I’ve run 100 miles a handful of times and I’ve run 200 miles a couple of times. Keeps me out of trouble.”
Accomplishments aside, Power embodies the humility of the sport.
“There’s so many great athletes in this town. I don’t think of myself as anything special,” he said. “There are people who are just doing incredible things every day. I’m just part of that community and I’m grateful to be part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.