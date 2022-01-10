Well, 2022 has arrived. If you sense that there is not a lot of my usual new year, new beginnings enthusiasm in that statement you would be correct.
I am sure I am not alone in those feelings as with each passing day the ever growing number of Covid cases is impacting our day-to-day lives and the sports world.
In my role as a vice-chair with the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which are scheduled to take place here in Thunder Bay from Jan. 28-Feb. 6 it was a pretty tough week as the possibility of having to host a fan-less event became a reality.
Hopefully we will be able to put on a full fledged Scotties in the not-to-distant future. At least we can look forward to cheering on Krista McCarville and her team of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts, along with coach Rick Lang, as they represent Northern Ontario at the 2022 Scotties. Onward we go.
One of the things I like to do at this time each year is to is look ahead to some of the special anniversaries which will be celebrated by teams from throughout our sports history.
As a Toronto Maple Leafs fan. I am very much aware of the fact that each new year adds another number to the ever growing gap from the last time we won the Stanley Cup. The year 2022 marks 55 years since our days of glory.
As I do each season, I once again optimistically hope that maybe this will be the year that the drought will end.
Speaking of the Stanley Cup, it was 115 years ago this month that the Kenora Thistles defeated the Montreal Wanderers to become the smallest community ever to win Lord Stanley’s mug. Other teams from the region also have a lot to celebrate as it was 70 years ago that the 1951-52 Fort Frances Canadians won the illustrious Allan Cup as senior hockey champions of Canada.
Sixty years ago it was the people of Marathon who cheered on their Mercuries to the 1961-62 Canadian Intermediate hockey title.
Hockey history was made at the head of the lakes 100 years ago when our first national junior hockey title was brought home. The year was 1922 and the team was the Fort William Great War Vets, a group of eight players who shocked the junior hockey world with their 8-7 win against the Regina Patricias in a two-game total goal series to clinch the Memorial Cup..
It was 60 years ago that the Port Arthur Bearcats defeated Sweden’s Djurgardens IF Hockey Club 5-3, in front of a Swedish crowd in excess of 20,000, to win the Ahearne Cup, emblematic, at that time, of European hockey supremacy.
Thirty years ago a team that brought together some of the finest players from across the region also proved to be successful, with the Thunder Bay Flyers bringing home the 1991-92 Centennial Cup as Canadian Junior A hockey champions, their second title in three years.
Five years later it was the Thunder Bay AAA Kings Midget Hockey team that reigned supreme to claim the Air Canada Cup, marking their second national title in two years.
The sport of curling will also see some anniversary celebrations this year. Forty years ago skip Al Hackner and his team of Rick Lang, Bob Nicol, Bruce Kennedy and Al Fiskar provided a historic moment not soon to be forgotten. They claimed the Brier title by defeating the Giles rink of British Columbia in a decisive 7-3 final, they went on to claim our first world curling title with a 9-7 defeat of Switzerland’s Jurg Tanner rink.
Ten years later it was our junior curlers that would make history, with skip Jason Repay and his team of Aaron Skillen, Scott McCallum, Trevor Clifford, Darryl Cambly and coach Jim Glena earning the bronze medal at the 1992 World Junior Curling Championships, the first medal of its kind for a junior team from the region.
This year will also see the celebration of a number of anniversaries of our summer sports teams, including the first time a team from our city won a national sports title. This momentous event occurred in July of 1912 when the CPR Soccer-Football Team advanced to the final round of the 13-team national championships held in Winnipeg, defeating Lethbridge 3-0 to become the first team from our city to win the People’s Shield
On our waterways it has been 45 years since the 1977 Thunder Bay Rowing Club senior heavy fours made history. Rowers Jeff Reitberger, Bill Scollie, Rob Karle, Terry Hamilton became the first crew from northwestern Ontario to win a senior event at the Henley Regatta, the largest rowing regatta held in North America.
Baseball celebrations include a 55th anniversary for the members of the 1967 Fort William Americans Senior Little League squad. Claiming the national title by shutting out Edmonton 6-0 and 2-0 in the finals, they earned the chance to represent their country at the Senior Little League World Series. They made history there by becoming the first Canadian team to win a game at that event, with their 2-0 victory against the team from Matamoros, Mexico.
The Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame will also be celebrating some special anniversaries this year. On May 7, 1977 the first Annual Meeting of the organization was held at the former Red Oak Inn.
At the first meeting of the board, held on June 25 of that year, the first officers were elected, including Fred Bragnalo (chairman), Edgar Laprade (vice-chairman), Dan Cox Sr. (treasurer), Ken Cunningham (secretary) and Larry Vezina (recording secretary). Over the past 45 years our volunteers and staff have worked hard to preserve and celebrate our region’s sports heritage.
Another milestone took place on Sept. 25, 1982 at the former Ortona Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Dease Street with the hosting of our very first induction ceremonies. Since that time over 270 men and women, and 50 teams from all across Northwestern Ontario have been honoured for their outstanding accomplishments.
For a complete list of all of the Inductees and their information check out www.nwosportshalloffame.com/inductees.
Jan. 31 is the deadline to submit nominations to the Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee. If you know of some athletes, builders or teams that you feel are worthy of consideration be sure to submit their nomination as the selection process relies solely upon the submission of nominations from the public. For further information call 622-2852 or email nwopsort@tbaytel.net.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
