Thunder Bay North Stars goaltender Keenan Marks was busy at Fort William Gardens on Friday night as his team defeated the Kam River Fighting Walleye 4-3.
Walleye forward Max Leduc’s power play goal opened the scoring in the first period of the Superior International Junior Hockey League matchup. The first period ended 2-1 for the Walleye after forward Kobe Braham’s power play goal for Kam River was answered by a goal from North Stars forward Colby Feist.
Two goals early in the second period put Thunder Bay ahead after Nicolas Campbell got a power play goal and Nolan Desjardins scored unassisted. Sam Skillestad’s power play goal added to the Stars lead before Braham replied for the Walleye with about a minute left in the second period.
The North Stars’ 4-3 lead held up as the teams went scoreless in the third.
Marks made 50 saves on 53 shots for the win.
Walleye goalie Eric Vanska stopped 34 out of 38 shots.
