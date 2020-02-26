Will the Scotties Tournament of Hears in Thunder Bay next year be the last for Krista McCarville?
The talented 37-year-old skip took a break from competitive curling five years ago and has lots to think about heading into next year, especially after Monday’s harrowing experience in Dryden.
McCarville, teammate Ashley Sippala and coach Rick Lang were on their way back from the Scotties in Moose Jaw when their plane crash on take off after a stop in Dryden. The plane skidded off the runway before plowing into a snow bank.
The Thunder Bay curlers were flying the regional airline route as their were no seats on the national flights coming back into Thunder Bay due to the high volume of people traveling in for the Special Olympic Canada Winter Games.
Lang was the only one injured, but all three were shaken by the incident and will need time to put things in perspective for next year.
Lang is OK and will be back on a plane Thursday traveling to Kingston where he will be coaching Brad Jacobs at the Brier.
Reflecting back on last week in Moose Jaw, it was another strong performance by Team McCarville.
McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Sippala and Jennifer Gates once again came close to the elusive national title, making the final four at the Hearts in Moose Jaw. Team McCarville had one bad end, a three-ender in the ninth that cost them against the talented Rachel Homan rink from Ottawa in the Page 3-4 game.
McCarville has proven that her Northern Ontario teams can compete with the best at the national championship. The eight-time Scotties skip has guided her Northern Ontario teams to the final four three of the last four years while reaching the final in 2016.
However, there is a very fine line to step across that threshold to bring home the Canadian championship considering the talented teams they have to beat.
What is the difference between McCarville and the likes of Einarson, Homan and Jones? McCarville plays a limited schedule compared to the other three teams.
So, is more games on the competitive circuit the answer?
There is a cost benefit which for McCarville and her teammates is about juggling a work schedule with family life. McCarville is a full-time teacher at Holy Family School and then needs time for her two young children playing hockey and other activities.
In addition her husband Mike is also a competitive curler.
McCarville’s teammates Sippala and Sarah Potts also share the same task of juggling their time with young families. In fact, Potts, like Sippala last year, took time off and had twins the same time her team was on the ice in Moose Jaw last week. Potts and her husband Jordon are proud parents to Leo and Cohen, also the first grand children for Rick and Lorraine Lang.
McCarville stepped back her schedule to three cash spiels this past season and will have to evaluate whether they can commit to more events to keep up with the top teams next year.
There is also the challenge of moving up rankings on the World Curling Tour to be invited to the bigger events like the Grand Slams.
Aside from time, McCarville may have to leverage their success for additional sponsorship that may allow the team to travel to more competitive events. Additional sponsorship could also alleviate the added pressure of having to worry about lost wages while taking time to curl.
PROMOTION 2021: Team McCarville did more than their share to promote next year’s championship in Thunder Bay at last week’s championships in Saskatchewan.
McCarville had seven appearances on the national broadcasts by TSN putting Thunder Bay front and centre. This bodes well for generating the interest to attract visitors and fans for what many are anticipating will be a sellout at Fort William Gardens from Feb. 20-28 next year.
“Lots of interest here in Moose Jaw and I understand it’s been good at home,” said Rick Lang in a text from Moose Jaw. Lang is not only the coach for Team McCarville, but the one of the co-chairs for the 2021 Scotties.
Lang noted that 300 full packages were sold during pre-sale when tickets for full event packages went on sale this past Friday. He said that Curling Canada was thrilled with the numbers.
“Congratulations Thunder Bay, we're off to a great start!” said Andy Henry, manager of marketing and tickets for Curling Canada. “Forty per cent of the overall seats made available during phase one of package sales have been sold.”
Henry pointing out that 235 "premium" home end seats were put on sale in sections H, J, L at the Gardens. Those have sold out, he said.
Additional seats may become available in these sections following a spring visit by Curling Canada and TSN to assess broadcast technical needs.
For access to the best seats, fans are encouraged to act fast. The event packages are the only tickets available now on sale at $395 plus ticket fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Gardens box office or online at www.curling.ca/tickets.
WHEELCHAIR CHAMPS: The Doug Dean rink from the Fort William Curling Club will have another shot at a national curling title after they won the Northern Ontario wheelchair provincial playdowns held this past weekend in Fort Frances.
Dean, with vice Gino Sonego, second Rick Bell, lead Lola Graham, coach Doug Gelmich and assistant coach Mike Bergquist, defeated Team Miault from Kenora 2-1 in a best-of-three playoff.
Team Dean came out strong in the first game with a decisive 8-2 win. Vice Gino Sonego stepped up to skip the first game, as skip Doug Dean was not feeling well battling pneumonia.
The second game was a closer battle, with Team Dean starting strong with a three point lead. But Kenora battled back with three points of their own and then went on to steal victory when a draw to the four foot hit a guard on the way in.
In the tiebreaker game, Dean was feeling better and stepped back into the skip position. After giving away a steel in the first end, Dean rallied back for six unanswered points to take the title with a 6 -1 victory.
The Fort William Curling Club rink will now travel to Boucherville, Que., at the end of April to represent Northern Ontario at the 2020 Canadian championship. Team Dean hopes to improve on their fourth place finish from last year.
The team will have a tune-up before the nationals as they will take part in the Ontario Winter Games in Orillia. The wheelchair curling event starts Thursday and runs until Sunday.
LEAGUE WINDUP: The Elks Curling League wrapped up its season, with Alex Rubenick’s team winning the championship. Runenick and rink of Tom Leishman, Norm Knott, and Dennis Collins won the league tile defeating the Dave Lewkoski, 9-7, in the championship game.
Lewkoski played with John Stefiszyn, Kevin Brothers and Bill Lechkoon. Mike McCooeye’s rink won the consolation final. His team included Tinker Mithrush, Gaeton Joubert, and Matthew McCooeye.
