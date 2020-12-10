Krista McCarville extended her win streak to six games on a night Dylan
Johnston lost to take over sole possession of first place in the
Tbaytel Major League of Curling on Wednesday night at the Port Arthur
Curling Club.
McCarville’s crew were full marks for a 5-3 win over Mike Pozihun to
run their record to 6-1 in Draw 11 round-robin action, while Johnston
lost 8-5 to Bryan Burgess to fall into second place at 6-2.
McCarville, and her rink of Jordan Potts, Ashley Sippala and Sarah
Potts, made Pozihun pay for early miscues stealing their way to a 5-0
lead after five ends.
Pozihun, and his senior squad of Dennis Malette, Rob Shubat and Andy
Peloza, rallied for a bit of a comeback with a hit for two in the sixth
end and a steal of one in the seventh end.
However, in the eighth end, McCarville limited Pozihun’s opportunities
to run them out of rocks for the win.
The loss ended Pozihun’s three-game win streak leaving the PACC squad
with a 4-4 record, good for a tie for eighth place with Mike Desilets.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
