Krista McCarville extended her win streak to six games on a night Dylan

Johnston lost to take over sole possession of first place in the

Tbaytel Major League of Curling on Wednesday night at the Port Arthur

Curling Club.

McCarville’s crew were full marks for a 5-3 win over Mike Pozihun to

run their record to 6-1 in Draw 11 round-robin action, while Johnston

lost 8-5 to Bryan Burgess to fall into second place at 6-2.

McCarville, and her rink of Jordan Potts, Ashley Sippala and Sarah

Potts, made Pozihun pay for early miscues stealing their way to a 5-0

lead after five ends.

Pozihun, and his senior squad of Dennis Malette, Rob Shubat and Andy

Peloza, rallied for a bit of a comeback with a hit for two in the sixth

end and a steal of one in the seventh end.

However, in the eighth end, McCarville limited Pozihun’s opportunities

to run them out of rocks for the win.

The loss ended Pozihun’s three-game win streak leaving the PACC squad

with a 4-4 record, good for a tie for eighth place with Mike Desilets.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you