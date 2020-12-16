No decision yet. Krista McCarville and her teammates Kendra Lilly,
Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts are still deliberating their invitation
to represent Northern Ontario at 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The national women’s championship is part of six curling events being
planned for the competition bubble in Calgary due to pandemic
restrictions starting with the Scotties in late February.
The other Curling Canada events include the Brier, mixed doubles
nationals and the world men’s with two Grand Slam of Curling events
hosted by Sportsnet also part of the bubble scenario.
The McCarville rink, along with the Brad Jacobs rink from Sault Ste.
Marie and the mixed doubles twosome of Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem Won
from the Port Arthur Curling Club, were given invites by the Northern
Ontario Curling Association as the reigning provincial champions to
have the first option to compete at the revised national championships.
Jacobs has accepted their invite to compete at the Brier, while Bonot
and Won have also committed for mixed doubles.
McCarville and her rink had a Zoom meeting on Monday night to consider
various scenarios that they plan to discuss with NOCA representatives
prior to Friday’s deadline.
Bobby Ray, the new executive director for NOCA, in a phone call Tuesday
afternoon said the deadline is not carved in stone noting the
association is looking for ample time to declare a rep for Curling
Canada.
“Other provinces and territories are still deciding on how they will
declare their representatives which includes competitions in late
January and February,” said Ray from North Bay, pointing out the Friday
deadline could be extended.
