No decision yet. Krista McCarville and her teammates Kendra Lilly,

Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts are still deliberating their invitation

to represent Northern Ontario at 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The national women’s championship is part of six curling events being

planned for the competition bubble in Calgary due to pandemic

restrictions starting with the Scotties in late February.

The other Curling Canada events include the Brier, mixed doubles

nationals and the world men’s with two Grand Slam of Curling events

hosted by Sportsnet also part of the bubble scenario.

The McCarville rink, along with the Brad Jacobs rink from Sault Ste.

Marie and the mixed doubles twosome of Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem Won

from the Port Arthur Curling Club, were given invites by the Northern

Ontario Curling Association as the reigning provincial champions to

have the first option to compete at the revised national championships.

Jacobs has accepted their invite to compete at the Brier, while Bonot

and Won have also committed for mixed doubles.

McCarville and her rink had a Zoom meeting on Monday night to consider

various scenarios that they plan to discuss with NOCA representatives

prior to Friday’s deadline.

Bobby Ray, the new executive director for NOCA, in a phone call Tuesday

afternoon said the deadline is not carved in stone noting the

association is looking for ample time to declare a rep for Curling

Canada.

“Other provinces and territories are still deciding on how they will

declare their representatives which includes competitions in late

January and February,” said Ray from North Bay, pointing out the Friday

deadline could be extended.

See the full column in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you