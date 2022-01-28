Krista McCarville is hoping trip No. 9 to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be golden.
But a most unique journey awaits the decorated Thunder Bay curler. McCarville opens the 18-team event at Fort William Gardens tonight against wild card entry Chelsea Carey. No fans will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCarville was a silver medalist in 2016 (losing to Carey in the final), with third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala, lead Sarah Potts and alternate Jen Gates.
“This is a really big one. Obviously every single Scotties we have goals that we set. Anyone would want to win the Scotties. I think this one would be more meaningful to us than any other one,” said McCarville. “It’s our hometown. Even though we don’t have our fans cheering us on, we know they’re cheering us on behind the TV screen. This one would be a really big for us to win, for sure. Super exciting for Thunder Bay.”
Sudbury native Kendra Lilly joined the team on Wednesday. She’s been with McCarville since the 2015-16 season, as have Sippala and Potts.
“I curled with Sarah for a year before I joined Krista and Ashley. I knew that they were both amazing curlers. I didn’t anticipate us clicking so well together,” Lilly said. “I think there’s just something special about our team that a lot of other teams may not have at the same level that we do. It just keeps improving and improving. We’re all on the same page with everything.”
Rick Lang has been coaching Team McCarville for the last three years, taking over from his wife Lorraine, who was on board as coach for the two years prior. McCarville refers to her team as “family” and indeed the Langs are parents to Potts.
“He brings so much to our team. He has all the experience of playing in any competition, high stress games. One hundred per cent he’s always brought that experience,” McCarville said of Lang. “Now as a coach he is so knowledgeable and he knows exactly what we need to do to improve. He knows what to say when we’re struggling. . . Rick is a bundle of fun. He keeps us loose. Everything that you can think that a coach should bring he does that above and beyond.”
Lang was instrumental in having Lilly join McCarville’s team.
“Rick Lang saw me curling somewhere and called Sarah and said, ‘You’re curling with Kendra next year’,” recalled Lilly.
“Somehow it came together. When Krista McCarville asked if I wanted to curl with her it’s not something you’d say ‘no’ to. We’ve been curling together ever since,” said Lilly.
Bubble event or not, Lilly said the team remains focused on getting right to work.
“We feel really good going into the tournament,” Lilly said. “We’ve had more events on arena ice than we’ve ever had, which is only going to be a huge benefit to us. . . . I think now we’re probably more prepared than we ever have been. I’m really excited to get started.”
After McCarville’s game against Carey tonight, she will face Suzanne Birt of Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Game three, Sunday 2 p.m. is against Emma Miskew’s wild card team. The rink’s regular skip, Rachel Homan, will be in Beijing, joining John Morris on Team Canada’s mixed doubles team at the Olympics.
McCarville has gone 0-6 in Scotties competition against the Homan squad.
“Rachel’s such a great shooter and she’s like the leader of the team. To have her not here is not a bad thing for our team,” said McCarville. “They have four really good shooters on their team so we can’t take them lightly. . . . We know we have to play our best to beat them.”
McCarville’s Scotties’ record against the remaining five teams in her pool is a game above .500, with no games at all against Nunavut’s Brigitte MacPhail.
McCarville’s rink has studied the schedule against a challenging field.
“We basically went through our pool and we thought, OK by the time we reach game four we want to be at this record. It’s not highly talked about. We want to get that No. 1 spot. We want to win every single game but you put it in perspective a little bit. If we’re 3-1 after four games we’re feeling good about ourselves. . . . We do talk about that.”
The top three teams in each pool qualify for the playoffs — six teams out of 18. The Scotties have ruled out fans for pool play, but the playoffs might have limited fans.
“With COVID, things got pushed You get really nervous. Butterflies inside playing in front of your home crowd. It’s horrible that we don’t have our fans,” said McCarville. “Having fans cheer you on really boosts you up. It’s just such a positive to experience while you’re curling. It’s almost something that’s a little bit of an advantage.”
McCarville attached a big thank-you note at interview’s end.
“I’d like to add a big thank you to everyone who is supporting us. Our sponsors, of course. If we didn’t have sponsors we wouldn’t be able to travel and do everything that we’re doing,” she said. “Just being in Thunder Bay, we have a lot of support from our families helping out with the children. Our employers are helping out with us. Everyone is helping to make our possible dream come true in the next week or so.”
