MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday.
McCarville's Thunder Bay rink finishes 8-4 at the Scotties — missing out on the final for the second straight year since being one win away from a championship in 2016
The search for that first national title continues for McCarville.
"Everybody comes in wanting on win. We had stages of goals," said McCarville, 37. "We wanted to make the championship round which we did. We made the playoffs. . . .It's disappointing to lose because you think, 'When is my time to come.' But it's OK."
The countdown to the 2021 Scotties being held in Thunder Bay now begins for McCarville, who had hopes of winning this week in order to wear the Team Canada colours — and an automatic bye — at Fort William Gardens. Now, her team of third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Jen Gates (subbing in for Sarah Potts) will have to try to qualify through the Northern Ontario playdowns.
Homan, a three-time Canadian champion, faces the loser of Saturday's later playoff game between Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team in Sunday's semifinal.
The winner between Einarson and Jones gets an express ticket to Sunday's final.
Homan's raise double takeout scored three in the ninth end for a 7-5 lead.
"We didn't have our rocks in the proper spot in the ninth end," McCarville said. "They were sitting three. Quite a few rocks in that end. Ater my first one, it looked good.
"If my last one in 9 curled more, maybe she doesn't have that (raise)," she added.
McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end in the 10th. McCarville has lost six-straight games to Homan at this national championship since 2018. Homan has ended McCarville's playoff runs at the Scotties for the past three years.
Homan (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) earned the third and fourth seeds for the Page playoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.