First place, or third? Or a tiebreaker to determine if they would even qualify for the playoffs?
All of those options were on the table for Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontaro rink as they hit the curling ice at Fort William Gardens Thursday on the final day of round-robin play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Tracy Fleury used her last stone to score two and defeat Krista McCarville 8-6 to decide the issue. The win gave Fleury’s wild card team a 7-1 record and a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
McCarville slipped to 5-3 and will play Nova Scotia’s Christina Black today at 1 p.m. in a do-or-die first-round match. The Black rink — with Thunder Bay’s Karlee Everist at second — finished 5-3 for second-place in Pool B.
Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick is 6-2 — one game ahead of McCarville in their pool. She will face the winner of the morning tiebreaker between Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories and Manitoba’s Mackenzie Zacharias. Both went 5-3 in Pool B.
Canada’s Kerri Einarson, who went 8-0 to top Pool B, and Fleury await the first-round winners. The second-round teams will battle for the Nos 1 to 4 seeds in the Page playoffs.
The final is set for Sunday.
McCarville was just happy to get to the next step despite the loss to Fleury.
“Definitely the last couple of ends were good. I feel all around it was a really good game,” said McCarville. “I missed that one shot to get two which was probably a little bit of a game changer there, just because it put them up in the game. But I think we battled back really well. We had a good grasp on the ice today. Going into the playoffs, it feels good.”
One sheet next to McCarville’s game against Fleury, Penny Barker’s Saskatchewan dropped a 10-2 decision to Emma Miskew’s wild card rink to finish at 4-4. Barker, who could have forced the tiebreaker game with a win, conceded in the eighth end, guaranteeing McCarville a spot in the playoffs win or lose.
“I think it was maybe the fourth end Kendra (Lilly) and I both looked over and we both said, ‘stop looking!’ Of course our eyes wandered a little bit,” said McCarville. “Really, it’s how we perform and how our game is going that wins the day. Yes, my eyes wandered a little.”
Fleury was making her first appearance at the Scotties this year after testing positive for COVID-19 in her hometown of Sudbury. She cleared protocols to play and drove to Thunder Bay. Selena Njegovan went 6-1 in her stead, shooting 81 per cent as skip. Njegovan dropped to her usual position as third.
“I feel great. I’m happy to be reunited with the girls. It just felt really good to get out there,” said Fleury, who hadn’t curled in two weeks.
“They (McCarville) definitely put some pressure on in the last end. They made a lot of good shots.”
After a blank first end, McCarville stole one in the second. Fleury tied it up in the third. Fleury stole two in the fourth when McCarville’s shot sailed through Fleury’s two counters but stopped short of leaving the house, nullifying a third Fleury rock biting the 12-foot.
McCarville’s remarkable shot with her last stone in the fifth end with Fleury sitting three, gave Northern Ontario a point making it 3-2 Fleury.
Fleury went up 4-2 in the sixth. McCarville scored two in the seventh to tie it back up.
Fleury’s two in the eighth were matched by McCarville’s two in the ninth, but gave Fleury the hammer in the tenth, who used it to secure the win.
“For a little bit it was looking scary there,” Lilly said of the early week troubles. “The fact that we got to play this last game knowing if we won we could get first was pretty nice that it ended up that way. For a while there we were kind of trending down. The playoffs were still a hope. We had to do a lot of work. Now that we’re playing a lot better it’s nice that we have that spot.
“We never go the easy route,” she added. “We usually play our best when our backs are against the wall. So maybe this is where we’re supposed to be.”
Volunteers and aspiring junior curlers will be allowed in the Gardens. There will be about 400 fans in the building for the first time.
“We’re super excited to hear that we could have fans in. . . . I know my children are the ‘future stars’ so they get to come in for sure, so that’s really exciting,” said McCarville. “Going to be nice to hear those cheers for us.”
