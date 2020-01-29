The Krista McCarville and Brad Jacobs rinks have something in common.
McCarville and Jacobs are the reigning Northern Ontario women’s and men’s champion skips, respectively. They are the teams to beat, and the teams expected to win, as the Northern Ontario playdowns get underway in New Liskeard today.
McCarville is looking for her eighth trip to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with the Canadian championships set for Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb. 14-23. A win in New Liskeard with her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Jennifer Gates would be her fourth time representing Northern Ontario since the land of the Moose was given its own provincial spot at the nationals five years ago.
The McCarville rink may also be feeling added pressure with the announcement Thunder Bay will host the Scotties in 2021. The expectations are high for McCarville to play in Moose Jaw this year and the Lakehead next season.
“We are excited that the Scotties are coming to Thunder Bay but I think all of us are just looking at this year and focusing on our play to try to get back to the 2020 Scotties,” said the 37-year-old skip.
“I think we are feeling the same pressure we usually do,” added McCarville, whose lineup of Lilly, Gates and Sarah Potts made the final four in Sydney, N.S., last year before losing out to Ontario’s Rachel Homan in the 3-4 Page game.
McCarville had to juggle her lineup again this year with teammates planning families. Sarah Potts is expecting twins later this spring while last year it was Sippala sitting out expecting a second child. Gates, a Sudbury native, was an able replacement last year, winning an all-star award and has proven herself at lead this year.
McCarville has family commitments of her own with two young children and her husband Mike also a competitive curler. She opted for a lighter cashspiel schedule this year.
The team finished second at two spiels earlier in the fall before repeating as champions at the Curl Mesabi Classic in Eveleth, Minn., at the end of November. McCarville and Sippala also got in competitive games playing in the TBayTel Major League of Curling.
“We may not spiel as hard but we still work hard and want to win as bad as any team out there,” said McCarville, who is an elementary teacher at Holy Family School.
“Our last spiel was Curl Mesabi, but since then, we have had two training weekends with the whole team together doing on ice and off ice training.”
The veteran shot caller is getting ready for her 17th provincial championship that includes women’s, mixed and juniors.
McCarville opens her schedule in the seven-rink round robin on Thursday at 10 a.m. against Camille Daly of Sudbury.
There are some familiar names on the other six teams competing against McCarville.
Former Thunder Bay residents Alissa Begin and Megan St. Amand are the third and second on the Sudbury rink skipped by Abby Deschene. Amanda Gates, who went to a number of Scotties as the lead for Tracy Fleury, is the lead on the Krysta Burns Sudbury rink.
Burns has played at a number of junior nationals and was a winner of the Canadian university nationals when it was played in Thunder Bay a few years back.
Another team to watch is young skip Bella Croisier and her Sudbury squad. Croisier won the Canada Winter Games and the U18 Nationals last year.
The top three teams make the playoffs with the first place team after the round robin earning a bye to the final.
JACOBS IS A BIG FAVOURITE: On the men’s side, it will be considered a major upset if it is not Jacobs and his revamped Sault Ste. Marie rink that wins the Northern Ontario berth to the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston.
Jacobs, with Marc Kennedy at third, has been a dominant team this year, winning three Grand Slam events. The Sault squad with the Harnden brothers on the front end have won Northern Ontario eight of the last nine years.
This year marks the first time in a long time there is no true Thunder Bay team at the men’s provincials. Trevor Bonot is the third on the Jordan Chandler rink representing Little Current and Port Arthur Curling Clubs.
Chris Briand and Kurtis Byrd are the front end on the Geraldton Curling Club rink skipped by Mike Badiuk. Badiuk is from Sioux Lookout while third Kris Leupen is from Geraldton. Leupen and Badiuk are both familiar faces on the Thunder Bay curling scene.
The men’s draw kicks off with two full draws today with full draw schedule for the combined men’s and women’s events are posted at www.curlnoca.ca.
Rick Lang will see double duty in New Liskeard as coach of both Jacobs and McCarville. It is another thing the two high profile teams have in common. Lang will have a busy schedule in the coming weeks with trips to Moose Jaw and Kingston if the two teams advance.
TRIP TO THE SIOUX: Two Thunder Bay teams skipped by Dallas Burgess and Britney Malette travel to Sioux Lookout this weekend for the U18 regionals.
Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Brayden Sinclair and Adam Wiersema will play a best-of-five against Owen Riches from Fort Frances.
Malette and his Port Arthur Curling Club squad of Maddy Hollins, Karli Hicklin and Jaime Sinclair will look to advance from a four rink round robin with two spots to the provincials. The other teams include two Fort Frances rinks skipped by Ashley Payne and Danielle Schram with Hailey Goriak representing the host Sioux Lookout club.
The Northern Ontario U18 championships are set for March 4 -8 in Sault Ste. Marie.
AROUND THE CLUBS: It is going to be a busy weekend at the Port Arthur Curling Club with 64-teams competing in the Labatt’s Super Bowl Bonspiel. The popular football spiel with 10 teams from out-of-town kicks off with the first draw on Thursday night. The finals in all four events wraps up on Sunday afternoon.
