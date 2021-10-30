Two more wins today and Krista McCarville is off to the Olympic Curling Trials.
The Thunder Bay skip led her rink to a 5-1 record — tops in Pool A —after a 7-5 win over Penny Barker on Friday in Liverpool, N.S.
McCarville, third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah Potts face the MacKenzie Zacharis foursome from Altona, Man., this afternoon in a playoff match. The winner will play either Suzanne Birt or Jacqueline Harrison in the evening draw for a trip to the trials next month.
Six teams are battling for two spots. Sherry Anderson and Corryn Brown are the other skips to qualify for the playoff rounds.
“It’s super exciting obviously. You know coming in that you want to get number one and that second chance at making it, so we’re pretty happy to get that spot,” McCarville said.
“We’ve had a few little blips out there, but I think every single competition you’re going to have that. I mean, just to come through and come number one in our pool is pretty exciting.”
Barker was in a must-win situation but fell to fourth overall in McCarville’s at 3-3.
The teams traded a few single-point ends with each other, but McCarville mastered the power of the crooked number, scoring the first deuce of the game in the fourth end and taking control in the seventh end by stealing two after Parker’s draw was light and tight.
With McCarville’s win, the game two sheets over had less importance on the overall standings. Harrison needed a win combined with a McCarville loss to take the top spot in the pool. While that result wasn’t possible with the McCarville win, Harrison finished strong by besting Team Beth Peterson of Winnipeg in her final game of the first portion of the event by score of 8-4.
Had McCarville lost her game combined with the Harrison win, McCarville would have been on the outside looking in for any playoff action over the weekend.
“We knew going in that game that it’s still in our control, however, we knew we had to win and just bear down and do what we know how to do best,” McCarville said.
McCarville has competed in all four iterations of the Pre-Trials and has qualified for the main trials twice before through this event. Now her team aims to make it a third with sights set on one of the final two women’s spots available to the event that will determine Canada’s four-player men’s and women’s teams at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
“I was super excited to be here and be in this atmosphere one again. The fans, the arena, the lights. That’s what every curler wants to play on, so it’s super exciting coming here and playing here, doing what we love best,” McCarville said.
