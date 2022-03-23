Lineups for next year and teams off to national and provincial championships highlight what’s happening this week on the local curling scene.
Krista McCarville’s team stands pat, Dallas Burgess and his rink are off to the junior nationals, while three Thunder Bay rinks travel to Timmins to play for provincial titles.
The free agent frenzy that seemed as big in the sport of the curling as it was in the NFL last week blew up on social media and traditional media channels.
Announcements of team break ups and potential new lineups grabbed headlines and people’s attention as competitive teams across the nation announced changes for next year with those announcements overshadowing the world women’s curling championships going on in Prince George, B.C.
Here at home Team McCarville joined Team Flasch from Saskatchewan as the one of the few top curling teams in the country who said that they were staying together.
Krista McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts along with coach Rick Lang had a tongue and cheek post on their Facebook page that the team would be back for a seventh season together.
And why not? Team McCarville is coming off what has been a successful year despite not getting the ultimate results. The Fort William Curling Club rink came within one win of their long time goal to win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in what would have been a story book finish on home ice at Fort William Gardens.
However, a loss in the final to the two-time defending Canadian champions Kerri Einarson rink from Manitoba was nothing to be ashamed of.
Earlier this winter, McCarville, Lilly, Sippala and Potts proved just that beating some of the country’s best in their run to win the Olympic berth to represent Canada in Beijing.
Team McCarville finished third among the nine top teams that participated at the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon, losing out to Jennifer Jones who went on to wear the Maple Leaf in China.
McCarville had to earn their trip to Saskatoon by winning the Olympic Pre-Trials event in Liverpool, N.S., where they were the A-qualifier in the 14-team field for one of two spots.
McCarville will close out her season with an invite to the Players Championship which is part of the Grand Slam of Curling Series hosted by Sportsnet. McCarville will compete in the big cash event set for Toronto, April 12-17, against 15 of the top-ranked women’s teams in the country and the world.
Here’s some food for though: What happens if Team Einarson decide after the world championships that they are splitting up with less than two players staying on, would Team McCarville then become Team Canada for next year’s Scotties in Kamloops based on their second place finish?
EVERYONE IS SHUFFLING: The announcement by Brad Jacobs that his Sault Ste. Marie rink would be splitting up after 13 years of dominating Northern Ontario’s berth to Brier is expected to increase participation in the provincial men’s playdowns next season.
The Trevor Bonot rink have made a change for next year with Mike McCarville staying at third, Jordan Potts moving up to throw second stones while Kurtis Byrd steps in to play lead.
Byrd comes over from the Dylan Johnston rink where he played lead the past few years to replace Jordan Potter.
Johnston, who finished tied for third with Bonot at this year’s Northern Ontario men’s provincials, had a five-man lineup that included Mike Badiuk (Fort Frances), Chris Briand, Byrd and Brennan Wark.
Team Johnston who won the Tbaytel Major League of Curling title back in February have not yet made a commitment on their plans.
OFF TO NATIONALS: Dallas Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer, Brayden Sinclair and coach Bryan Burgess are off to Stratford, Ont., where they will wear the green and gold of Northern Ontario at the Canadian under-21 junior championships.
The event begins Saturday.
Fort the second time this year, the Burgess rink were treated to a send-off social at their home club Monday night. Burgess and the crew had represented Northern Ontario at under-21 world qualifier held in Saskatoon in November.
The Burgess rink will look to use that experience gained from what was their first national event to challenge for a playoff spot this time around in what will be a new look expanded field for the Canadian Juniors.
The field for both the men’s and women’s championships will include the standard 14 member associations, one host team from Ontario, and additional spots for those provinces that finished in the top three at the 2020 championships.
Teams are split into pools of nine with Northern Ontario in Pool B. Burgess’ first game is Saturday morning at 8 a.m. against a Newfoundland and Labrador skipped by Sean O’Leary. The Nathan Young rink, who represented Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier in Lethbridge, are in Pool A and will be one of the favourites to win it all.
The Canadian Juniors will feature games live streamed on the Curling Canada YouTube channel.
PROVINCIAL CLUBS: Three Thunder Bay rinks travel to Timmins today for the Northern Ontario Curling Club Championships which get underway at the McIntyre Curling Club Thursday afternoon with the opening draws for the men’s and women’s teams competing.
The Ben Mikkelsen rink of Greg Doran, Mark Blanchard and Devin Doran from the Port Arthur Curling Club will represent Region 2 in the six-rink men’s playoff and will to be out to win back title they captured in 2019.
Mikkelsen opens round robin play against the Matthew Hunt rink from Sault Ste. Marie with their second game Friday morning against Chris Bowman of North Bay. The other teams competing include Ken Graham from Sault Ste. Marie, Lawrence Wesley from Hearst and Tony Chilton from the host club in Timmins.
There will be two local teams competing in the three-rink women’s draw and they will face each other in the opening draw of the double round robin Thursday afternoon.
Jodi Judd and her rink of Judy Bouchard, Kelli Beda-Stevenson and Tracey Berry from the Port Arthur Curling Club take on Faith Hebert who skips the Fort William Curling Club foursome that includes Tricia Simpson, Marcy Barry and Nikki Pajunen.
Hebert gets a second draw bye Friday morning while Judd returns to the ice to face the third team in the competition, the Carole Paquette rink from the Capreol Curling Club.
Round robin play wraps up Saturday with the championship final games set for Sunday.
The winners will advance to represent Northern Ontario at the Canadian championships to be held Nov. 20–26 at a location still to be determined by Curling Canada.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. Contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
