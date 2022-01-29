Krista McCarville stole three ends, including three in the pivotal fourth, as her Northern Ontario squad defeated Chelsea Carey’s Wild Card team 7-3 in the opening draw of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday at Fort William Gardens.
McCarville intentionally blanked the first end to retain the hammer. Northern Ontario scored one in the second, stole one in the third and sat three in fourth end forcing Carey to an outside draw.
Carey’s final rock failed to curl enough, leaving McCarville with three to take a big 5-0 lead after four ends.
Complacency was not a thought for McCarville’s squad.
“No, I think if anything when we got up we got a little bit more nervous, just because there’s so many ends left in the game. It was huge and it obviously helped us a lot,” said third Kendra Lilly on the key juncture. “But, by no means thought the game was in the bag at that point. If think if anything we wanted to bear down even more to make sure we didn’t lose that lead.”
McCarville was happy to get a victory right off the bat — especially important as all teams are reading the arena ice for the first time.
“It being the first game you’re just starting to learn the ice, what the speed is,” said McCarville, who is making her ninth appearance at the Canadian women’s curling championship. “It’s easy to make a mistake because it’s your first time out there.”
Carey, the 2016 and 2019 Scotties champion, struck for two in the fifth end to narrow her deficit to three. Carey’s second counter barely beat a McCarville rock and required a measurement. In the sixth end, McCarville stopped on the button with her final stone to take a 6-2 lead with four ends left.
Carey blanked the seventh end to retain the hammer.
McCarville stole one in the eighth end open up a five-point spread. Carey scored one in the ninth — not enough — and conceded the match with an end to go and McCarville with the hammer.
Beating a highly touted opponent is one step in this tough pool for Team McCarville. All three wild card entries — each top point-getters on the pro tour — are in Pool A.
“Pretty much every game in our pool we have to win,” said Lilly. “That one was really nice to have our feet under us for that first game. Get a feel for the ice, regardless of who we were playing. I think, yeah, (Carey) was one of the teams ranked higher than us. So it was really good to win one of those games. We have to win most of our games just to make it to the playoffs. Hoping we just continue playing like we did (Friday).”
“It feels amazing of course. Going and playing a really great team like them,” said McCarville.
“Playing against Chelsea Carey we’re going to want to get up because of that 2016 loss (Carey beat McCarville in that final). Playing our first game, you always want to go out there and win our first Scotties game. Definitely feels good to get that first Scotties win.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected every sporting event since 2020, this year’s Scotties — the first being played in Thunder Bay since 1996 — is under strict lock-and-key bubble rules. No fans allowed in the empty Gardens.
Still, McCarville did feel some support out there — tongue in cheek.
“We had a few claps out there. There was the odd volunteer that’s here,” McCarville said. “It’s different. It’s different than the typical Scotties we’re at. You’re used battling against all the fans that are cheering sheets. It’s super disappointing we wanted the cheers out there for us. . . . We miss our fans, for sure.”
McCarville takes on Suzanne Birt of Prince Edward Island tonight at 7 p.m. Birt hammered Brigitte MacPhail of Nunavut, 12-2, on Friday night.
In other Draw 1 action, Emma Miskew’s Wild Card team doubled up Sarah Hill Newfoundland/Labrador, 10-5. New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford clipped Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card entry 6-5.
