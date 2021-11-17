Chasing the Olympic dream, Krista McCarville, Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, Sarah Potts and coach Rick Lang fly to Saskatoon Thursday where they will open play at Canadian Curling Trials on Saturday.
Team McCarville’s first game under the bright lights at the 7,800-seat SaskTel Place is against the experienced and perennial contender Jennifer Jones from Winnipeg. McCarville is seeded eighth in the nine-team field with Jones ranked No. 3.
McCarville, who beat Jones at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in her last appearance in Moose Jaw in 2020, is relishing the opportunity to play for the Canadian berth to Beijing with this her third time at the national Olympic qualifier.
“We are really excited. We want to play our best and play those top teams that are number one, number two, number three, four, five in the world. We are definitely lower down on that list but we really get fired up and are excited to play them knowing that we have done everything we can to prepare ourselves,” said the 39-year old skip, who celebrated her birthday on Nov. 10 by winning her fifth straight Tbaytel Major game at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Team McCarville’s schedule doesn’t get any easier with their second game against Ottawa’s Rachel Homan Sunday morning, which is followed with a match against Tracey Fleury’s Winnipeg squad on Nov. 22.
Homan beat McCarville twice at the 2020 Scotties, including the 3-4 Page game and is also the reigning Olympic reps from 2018.
As for Fleury, McCarville is familiar with the Sudbury skip from their battles for the Northern Ontario title before Fleury moved to play out of Manitoba three years ago.
The field in Saskatoon features the top players in country on the women’s and men’s side. McCarville, while playing for the Olympic berth for her fourth time in her career dating back to 2009 (and failing to qualify out of Pre-Trials in 2013), says it’s always a dream to chase Olympic gold.
“I mean going into the whole process we don’t think about going to the Olympics we have tended to focus on winning a Scotties but now that it is in our reach the Olympic dream is in our inner thoughts and we have been practicing really hard the past few weeks,” said McCarville, who made the final three at the Roar to the Rings in Edmonton in 2009 before losing to Alberta’s Shannon Kleibrink.
McCarville missed the playoffs in 2017 in Ottawa, posting a 4-4 record with her same lineup of Lilly, Sippala and Potts.
Potts, the daughter of champion curlers Rick and Lorraine Lang, started playing with McCarville in 2011, one year after teammate Sippala (then Miharija) had joined in 2010.
Potts, like McCarville, know they are ranked underdogs in Saskatoon but it is something they are used to as the team over the years has opted for a limited competitive schedule due to their work and family commitments.
“We are always the underdogs and that’s OK. We get that. But we have always shown that we can compete with all those teams. We were in the running last time (2017) and we want to be in the running this time. Even though we are the underdog I don’t think teams take us lightly. We always come to play,” said the 32-year-old Potts, a recent mother of twins who sat out the 2020 season.
After taking last year off opting out of the Scotties at the bubble in Calgary, it has been a busy year for the McCarville rink with an early fall spiel and then recent the Pre-Trials in Liverpool, N.S., where they won their berth to Saskatoon in dramatic fashion with back-to-back come-from-behind wins.
“Those games were really important,” said McCarville, a mother of two herself and a Grade 6 teacher at Holy Family School.
“We had not played together for a while, so to go and play those games that are really intense and play on that amazing ice that has the curl and super nice speed, it was important for our team.
“You know you have a different intensity when you are playing those competitive games. It is a little bit different than going to a bonspiel and having fun. It is a different feeling and gives that competitive drive that all of us have so those games were important for us,” added McCarville, who has competed at eight Scotties events.
The team will also draw on the experience and knowledge of their coach and mentor, Rick Lang who first started working with McCarville back in 2010.
Lang, the former two-time world champion at third for Al Hackner, went on a three-year break from 2015 to 2018 when he took on the duties as the national men’s coach. The Lang influence remained throughout as Rick’s wife Lorraine, who played with McCarvillle in the late 2000s, was the head coach.
McCarville says the Langs are like family to her pointing out that she connects with Rick on a daily basis as he juggles practices to accommodate her and her teammate’s busy work and family schedules.
“I probably see him more than I see my family members,” said McCarville with a laugh. “He is amazing. He goes out there and practices with us day after day sometimes a couple times a day when we split up our practices. I mean we rely on Rick for a lot. To have him on our team is amazing, he keeps us loose and makes sure we having fun out there, he is great for that.”
McCarville, who along with Lang and Sippala, have an even stronger bond after they were involved in a mishap when the plane they were in skidded off the runway in Dryden coming back from the Scotties in Moose Jaw two years ago.
Lang and the McCarville rink are front and centre in the hype around Thunder Bay hosting the Scotties here at Fort William Gardens, Jan. 28-Feb. 6. While playing in front of home town fans wearing the green and gold of Northern Ontario would be a dream come true in itself, McCarville and company have their sights now on the Olympic berth this coming week.
Potts, who is a social worker at St. Joseph’s Care group, summed it in true Lang fashion.
“You don’t want to think about losing and what winning would mean for that,” she said. “We are looking at it that we are going for the Olympic spot and then pending the result we will move on to the next part of the season which will be the Scotties.”
SCOTTIES SIDENOTES: Single tickets are now on sale for all 27-draws of the Scotties, including the Northern Ontario-Canada showdown on Sunday afternoon January 29.
Full event and weekend packages all remain on sale. Fans can book tickets which would make a great Christmas gift on the Curling Canada website or by contacting the Gardens Box Office.
There are also volunteer opportunities still available for those looking to be involved in this exciting championship event. 60 more people are needed to fill the close 400 volunteers required.
For more information on volunteer signup or tickets, visit the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca-/2022scotties/. The clock is ticking with the event now 72 days away.
BURGESS SEND OFF: The Dallas Burgess rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer and Andrew Sinclair will be in Saskatoon as same time as McCarville. Burgess’ Kakabeka Falls Curling Club rink will represent Northern Ontario at the U21 World Qualifier to be held at the Granite Curling Club, Nov. 22-27.Northern Ontario play their first round robin game in their pool against Alberta on Nov. 23.
Curling fans are reminded that there is a sendoff for this young rink tonight 7:30 p.m. at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: Team Krista McCarville is the only undefeated rink as the Tbaytel Major League of Curling nears the midway point of the season with draw seven tonight at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
McCarville and her rink of Oye Sem Won, Sippala and Potts put their 5-0 first place record on the line against Bryan Burgess in one of four games on the early draw at 6:15 p.m.
The Burgess rink of Mike Vale, Tristan Vale and Greg Hollins are looking to bounce back coming off back-to-back shootout losses.
Meanwhile the Kory Carr rink tied in the standings with McCarville with 15 points but with a 5-1 record take on the Gary Weiss foursome. Weiss looks for a third win to get back to the 500 mark and move up the standings.
The other matches see the Dallas Burgess rink shoot for a third straight win against veteran Hackner coming off a shootout loss last week to Frank Morissette, while Team Trevor Bonot now 4-2 return with their full lineup after the national mixed draw the young Britney Malette squad still looking for their first win of the season.
The three games on the later draw have Mike Desilets taking on Morisette, Kent Maarup draws Jonathon Vellinga while Ben Mikkelsen battles Mike Pozihun.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Grey Cup Bonspiel set for the end of the month at the Port Arthur Curling Club is now full with a full slate of 32 teams. The popular football spiel runs Nov. 26-28. Teams on a waiting list in order of sign up will be given priority if there are drop outs.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
