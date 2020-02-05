The hype around Thunder Bay hosting the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will kick into high gear now that the Krista McCarville rink will once again wear the green and gold of Northern Ontario at this year’s Canadian women’s curling championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.
McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Jennifer Gates won a nail biter at the provincial final in New Liskeard, Ont., Sunday, edging the Krysta Burns squad from Sudbury 6-5 in a game that went down to the last end.
There is a send-off party for Team McCarville on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort William Curling Club. Curling fans are invited to come out and show their support.
Local curling fans are anticipating the launch of ticket sales for the 2021 championship set for the Fort William Gardens in a year’s time the week of Feb. 20–28.
Curling Canada is expected to launch all event passes for Thunder Bay 2021 before the start of the Scotties in Moose Jaw.
The reality is the Scotties Tournament of Hearts starts in Moose Jaw in 10-days with McCarville’s first game on Feb. 15. McCarville’s Northern Ontario faces Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey in the opener that day at 1:30 p.m. This could very well be the first TSN TV game in that it is a rematch of the 2016 final.
McCarville, who made the final four in Sydney, N.S., last year, is sure to draw a lot of attention based on her past success, but also around the fact Thunder Bay is the next host. McCarville is sure to be the feature game a number of times during the national broadcast by TSN with Vic Rauter, Cheryl Bernard and Russ Howard. This will be additional promotional to drive ticket sales for the event here next year.
BUSY RICK: Rick Lang had a very busy week at the Northern Ontario men’s and women’s provincials coaching both Team McCarville and Team Jacobs to title wins. The double duty means Lang will have to pack his bags for travel to Moose Jaw for the Scotties and then Kingston for Brier beginning on Feb. 29. That is back-to-back 10-day national championships. In addition, Lang is also spearheading the formation of the local committee to host the Scotties here next year.
HACKNER OFF TO SCOTLAND: Like Lang, Al Hackner continues to be popular figure in the world of curling. On Monday, the two-time world champion flew to Scotland where he will resume his coaching duties working with the Glenn Muirhead rink as they prepare for the Scottish nationals. The eight-team men’s competition starts next week. Earlier this season, Hackner worked with the team at two spiels in Saskatchewan.
SUPER BOWL WINNERS: Over the weekend, Hackner was front and centre at the popular Labatt Super Bowl Bonspiel held at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Hackner won the 64-team event with a five-man squad that included Frank Morissette, Bob Whelan, Gary Champagne and John Cameron.
When you play with Hackner, you always have a good chance to win, but the people that you play against appreciate the opportunity to be on the curling ice with a legend of the game.
Steve Fountain, the third on the Ben Grant rink who lost the A-event final, summed it up best in Facebook post that included a group photo of the two teams.
“What a great weekend at the Super Bowl curling bonspiel at PACC. Congratulations to the committee for a well-organized, sold out 64-team event. We fought hard in the A final but had to settle for second against the legend Al Hackner and his talented squad. Great job boys!”
The Grant rink, with Dave Fountain at lead and Mark Kozyra at second, are one of the more competitive teams from the Port Arthur Curling Club and had a good run at the popular football spiel.
Hackner reached the final by beating two American teams, including the Patti Lank rink preparing for the U.S. Senior Nationals in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Lank, from Niagara Falls, N.Y., was one of 11 out-of-town entries who traveled here to compete.
The B-event was a showdown of two visiting teams. Brian Adams Jr. and his Geraldton rink of Ian McPherson, Jakob Marszowski and Calvin Coulter were the victors getting in some competitive games for their upcoming Region 3 Curling Club playdowns this coming weekend in Hearst.
Adams Jr. defeated the Manitoba squad skipped by Chris Plishka with Carter Pyziak lead, Quinn Vandersteen second, and Colton Pyziak third. The Scott Schierbeck rink from Duluth took home Canadian prizes in the C-event. Schierbeck beat the Karen Saarimaki in final. Saarimaki and her Northern Ontario masters team of Marion Clark, Tannis Ferguson and Linda Luski are preparing for the Canadian championships later in April.
The Lakehead University women’s team of Tiana Gaudry, Aynsley Williams, Emily Rea and Alyssa Rice showed they are ready for the upcoming Canadian university playdowns winning the D-event. The LU ladies defeated the bonspiel organizers’ team of Don Lammi, Gilles Boilard, Lou Lepage and Bob Coutts in the final.
UNDER-18 WINNERS: Thunder Bay rinks skipped by Dallas Burgess and Britney Malette advanced to the Under-18 provincial playdowns, posting victory at the regional qualifier held in Sioux Lookout over the weekend. Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Brayden Sinclair and Adam Wiersema went undefeated in their best-of-five playoff against Owen Riches from Fort Frances. Burgess won by scores of 6-4, 7-1 and 6-4.
Malette and his PACC squad of Maddy Hollins, Karli Hicklin and Jaime Sinclair also went undefeated in what was a four-team playoff in Sioux Lookout. Malette outscored their opposition 53-9 to post a 5-0 record. The Ashley Payne rink from Fort Frances claimed the second spot with a 4-1 record. The Northern Ontario U18 championships are set for March 4-8 in Sault Ste. Marie.
CLUB REGIONALS: The Kakabeka Falls Curling Club hosts the Region 2 Curling Club Playdowns for men and women this weekend. Rinks skipped by Bryan Burgess, Gary Weiss, Robin Champagne and Jordan Potts play a round robin for the men’s spot.
HOPE CLASSIC TIME: Last weekend, PACC was a busy place. This weekend, it is the Fort William Curling Club’s turn with the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic. The charity fundraiser supporting the Linda Buchan Centre at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to fight breast cancer is in its 24th year and going strong.
Over 200 women curlers will pack the south side club starting Friday at 5 p.m. with games and entertainment throughout the weekend wrapping up with closing ceremonies around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Cancer touches everyone and the amount of money raised is a testament to the community support for this incredibly successful event. Last year, the total raise was $123,000 for a 23-year total of $3.3 million. Curlers are still collecting pledges while donations are also accepted online. You can add to the over $20,000 in online pledges by going to www.bearskinairlineshopeclassic.com.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The next round of the Boston Pizza Youth League is set for this Saturday at noon at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Rietdijk plays Dubinsky, Walsh is match against Stroud, and Hari takes on Allen.
Last Saturday, the Fort William Curling Club hosted the Hit Draw Tap championship for the Thunder Bay Youth Curling League. The event sponsored by Boston Pizza saw awards handed out to the overall city champions in each age group handed out.
In the age 6-8 group, Bryson Rietdijk and Jules Hari tied for first, Josh Hari was second, Amelia Coelho and Cody Goodwin tied for third. Bryson and Jules are currently first nationally and Josh is third.
In the age 9-10 group, Lauren Sinclair was first, Lindsey Belle was second, and Kyle Haynen was third. In the 11-13 age group, Carrie Allen was first, Lily Ariganello was second, and Haylee Rietdijk was third.
If you have curling news or results from bonspiels to report, you can contact John Cameron by email: johncameron14@gmail.com or text 631-3032.
