Krista McCarville has opted out of competing at the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The decorated curling star from Thunder Bay made the announcement on Thursday, citing travel restrictions, community impact of COVID-19 and not seeing her family for an extended period of time if she and her teammates would travel to the Calgary bubble for the Canadian women’s champions.
“It breaks our hearts to share that our team will be declining the invitation to represent Northern Ontario at the Scotties,” the rink wrote on its social media page.
“There were tears as we made this decision because we love the Scotties — it’s a very special event and it’s our lifelong dream to win it.”
The rink had received an automatic berth to the event as last year’s provincial champions. Sudbury Krysta Burns, who lost to McCarville in the 2020 Northern Ontario final, will now be invited to the Scotties in McCarville’s place.
McCarville, a 38-year-old grade school teacher and mother of two, has been to the Scotties eight previous times. She is a four-time Ontario champion and four-time Northern Ontario winner. McCarville lost in the 2016 national final to Chelsea Carey of Alberta.
“It might not be the right decision for everybody, but it’s the right decision for us,” McCarville told CBC Sports. “I would never judge any of the other teams. They have to do what’s right for them.”
Sippala works in the health care field, making it a delicate situation with travelling amid the pandemic. Potts, the daughter of Team McCarville coach Rick Lang, gave birth to twins last spring.
Originally the 2021 Scotties were slated to be held at Fort William Gardens — marking a return of these nationals to the Lakehead for the first time in 25 years. However, the pandemic shut down the event and the provincial champions in both the men’s and women’s division will play for the respective Brier and Hearts titles in Calgary.
Thunder Bay will host the 2022 Scotties. And there the dream of playing in front of the hometown crowd remains a reality for McCarville.
“I felt like I needed a lull year,” McCarville told CBC Sports. “It was something I was saying to the girls. I was really getting tired and worn out and I didn’t know what my curling future looked like.
“Hopefully next year if things are back to normal, I’ll be raring to go.”
Thursday’s decision ended a topsy-turvy 2020 for Team McCarville. After losing the 3-4 game of the Page playoffs at the Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask., last February, members of the McCarville squad were caught in a plane crash on the way home. Then in the fall, it was announced Curling Canada’s major championships were moving to the bubble format.
The McCarville rink, along with the Brad Jacobs rink from Sault Ste. Marie and the mixed doubles twosome of Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem Won from the Port Arthur Curling Club, were given invites by the Northern Ontario Curling Association as the reigning provincial champions to have the first option to compete at the revised national championships.
Jacobs has accepted their invite to compete at the Brier, while Bonot and Won have also committed for mixed doubles.
Six Curling Canada championships will be held at the Markin McPhail Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary from the middle of February to April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.