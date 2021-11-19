The Queen's Gaels women’s soccer team took part in the Canadian university championship in Sydney, N.S.
On the Gaels squad are two Thunder Bay products. On the field, starter Hannah Melchiorre continues to shine with her stellar performances. On the sidelines is Camryn Pytyck, an assistant coach with the Gaels.
Queen’s lost 2-1 to Grant MacEwan College in a quarterfinal match at the nationals on Thursday.
Both Melchiorre and Pytyck are graduates of the Thunder Bay Chill youth program. The Gaels won the OUA championship on Nov. 12 in London, Ont., with a penalty-kicks win over Western.
Meanwhile, Alex Pike, another Thunder Bay native, has been named to the Soccer Athletic Conference academic all district team as a member of the Wayland Baptist Pioneers men’s team. Pike is being has been recognized for his combined performances both on the field and in the classroom.
Pike is a senior student majoring in management information systems.
LOCAL WATCH: The Thunder Bay women’s league is holding their annual general meeting on Nov. 24. Anyone interested in holding a position on the board is encouraged to contact the club through their website.
On the field, Mia Bosch struck four times as the Chill defeated Superior HHC 6-1 in gold flight play. Zoe Power scored twice as the Lakehead Express fought to a 3-3 tie with Vipers.
Dell Mechanical beat Tigers in silver flight action thanks to a four-goal night from Carolyn Fragale and a loan Amanda Tavares strike was enough to give Confederation College the three points in a 1-0 result over Eclipse.
In the bronze division, goals from Robin Clinker and Susan Sloan helped the Goalden Girls edge Cheadle’s 2-1. Daniars spread the wealth in a 6-0 shutout over Legends.
On the men’s side, Angelo Papa scored twice to lead the way as Juventus got the better of Division I rival, Rainbow 7-2. The evening’s other match up saw a much tighter affair as Lakehead University need just a single strike from Robert Tamele to secure a 1-0 victory over Franki’s Pizzeria.
It was a nine-goal thriller in the Division II loop last week as Coollake got by Gladiators 5-4. Francesco Scopacasa bagged four goals for the victors. Leevi Swearengen netted a hat trick as Chill blanked Rush FC 6-0. Pedro Adan enjoyed a hat trick of his own as league-leading Qatar downed Roma Bakery 4-0.
A brace for Erik Trochimchuk held up the PA Big Dogs in a 4-1 triumph over Eat Local. Lukas McCardle also netted twice as Mars FC drew 3-3 with the Lakehead Express. A good outing all around for Confederation College in a 7-0 win over Grass Guy FC. Oshlim Chukwudi and Ragib Islam were each on target twice for the victors.
In the Division III league, Passalona Knights edged FC Kerala 3-2 and the Eagles moved to top of the standings with a 6-2 win over Evergreen.
INTERNATIONAL/PRO WATCH: Only in Canada would a goal celebration include diving into a snow pile! The Canadian men’s team defeated Mexico 2-1 in snowy Edmonton to enhance their prospects of World Cup qualification. They sit top of the CONCACAF standings, above the U.S., and remain unbeaten after eight games (4-0-4).
An astonishing story from the top flight in French women’s division one. PSG of Paris, one of Europe’s top sides, has made the news for an incredible act from one of their star international players, Diallo. Not liking the fact that a teammate was competing for playing time in her position, it is alleged that she arranged for two masked thugs to physically injure her rival so she would be unfit for selection.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.