Hannah Melchiorre of the Purdue University Boilermakers women’s soccer program has been honoured as a semifinalist for the 2020 Coach Wooden Citizen Cup.
The prestigious award is presented annually to four athletes — one professional, one collegiate and one male and female high schooler.
Mechiorre, a former Thunder Bay Chill youth team player, is a biochemistry major with a perfect 4.0 grade point average and is already a two-time winner of All District and Academic All Big 10 honours.
As usual, it is always a highlight to report on the success of our young athletes, on and off the field.
Over the Christmas break, I was fortunate to meet up with and chat with several of local players who were home for the holidays, all of whom have become class individuals and represented our city to the highest degree.
Congratulations to them all and our future upcoming talented youth.
