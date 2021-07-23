This weekend is the VW City Memorial Tennis Tournament is in honour of Dr. Jerry Stitt at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre.
Action begins this evening at 6 p.m., and runs until Sunday.
The tournament categories and are men’s and omen’s open singles and doubles and men’s 3.5 singles.
Championship games on Sunday start at 9 a.m.
Dr. Jerry Stitt, who passed away on July 23, 2018 at the age of 90, had been an integral part of Thunder Bay’s tennis community for most of his life. His daughter Carol Stitt and longtime friend Craig Stanley shared some wonderful information about Jerry:
Jerry Stitt’s involvement with the game of tennis dates back to the 1930’s when he began playing the game at the original site of the Fort William tennis club which was located on Vickers Street.
From that point on Jerry was involved in many aspects of developing and promoting the sport of tennis in the community. He served on the tennis club board and was the president of the club for a number of years.
He provided leadership for the development of the existing tennis club facility and was very involved in the hosting of tennis for the 1981 Jeux Canada Summer Games. Jerry was instrumental in initiating and organizing the Mid Canada Tennis tournament. He spent many years serving as its tournament director. His involvement with the tournament also saw Jerry take on the role of umpire for a number of the tournament’s final matches.
Jerry’s passion for promoting and developing the sport of tennis extended beyond the Thunder Bay tennis club to include the East Loon Lake Community where he and his family had a camp for many years.
In his later years, he also enjoyed organizing a special tournament for the kids at Camp Quality when they made their annual visit to the lake.
Jerry always said that tennis was a great sport because you can play it your whole life. He proved that by consistently playing the game from the time he was a young boy up until he was well into his 80s.
Jerry’s passion for the game of tennis spoke for itself through his many years of community involvement. The thing that wasn’t always apparent was the motivation for this passion which was the connections and many friendships that Jerry made and kept along the way.
“He started the Mid Canada tourney in 1973. I served on that committee with him for several years. He played at the old club in the 1930s, as well as the one by Delaney Arena,” Craig Stanley said. “He was on the committee for actually getting our present club built where it is today, along with myself and three other club members. He was on the executive more years than I could count.
“The saddest thing was that when he died not long ago, it was on the opening day of that year’s (2018) Mid Canada.”
