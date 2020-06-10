The Thunder Bay Metre Eaters running club’s June Classic Race was one of the city’s first annual sporting events to announce its cancellation due to COVID-19. This year would have been the 40th running of this five- and 10-kilometre race.
After some thought, the club decided to put a new twist on this tradition by hosting the Run for Isthmus — a virtual run in support of the Thunder Bay chapter of Isthmus. Isthmus is an organization that provides lunches to more than 400 school children and families in need.
One hundred per cent of the registration fees were donated directly to Isthmus. Participants also had the option to further donate to this great cause.
The Run for Isthmus happened on Friday June 5, and Saturday, June 6. More than 60 runners from Thunder Bay and elsewhere in Ontario had two great days of socially distanced running and walking — and even biking — in support of Isthmus.
Runners choose their distance (five, 10 or 15 kilometres), and their route. They reported their results once they completed their run. Female and male first-place finishers in each distance were awarded a special Metre Eaters cup, minted just for the occasion.
The generosity of Thunder Bay runners shone through with more than $1,200 raised for the local Isthmus chapter.
The Thunder Bay Metre Eaters congratulates all of the participants who completed the club’s first ever virtual event.
Racing in a virtual event is not the same as toeing the line. However, we did see some great times posted. This shows we are learning to train and continue to do what we love under the new normal.
