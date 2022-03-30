It is off to Las Vegas this weekend for a local team and curling legend Al Hackner to take in the world men’s curling championships which get underway in Sin City on Saturday.
For Tracey Larocque and her Fort William Curling Club rink of Samantha Morris, Corie Adamson and Rebecca Carr, it is a reward for winning the Everest Canadian Women’s Curling Club Championships back in early December.
The trip is courtesy of Everest, a funeral planning service, who are not only the national sponsor for the Canadian club championships but the Canadian senior championships for curlers age 50 plus.
Everest will be hosting the men’s and women’s champions from each of two national events that they sponsor during the opening weekend of the world men’s event in Vegas.
Hackner, a former Canadian senior champ himself, has been invited by Everest along with his wife Marg to attend. They will be part of the brand ambassador welcoming committee for Everest that also includes three other former world and Canadian champions — Randy Ferbey, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing.
The Larocque rink, representing Northern Ontario at the national championship for club curlers in Ottawa, won their title with a 7-5 extra end victory over Ontario’s Laurie Shields of Newmarket in the championship game.
Team Larocque became the first Northern Ontario team to win the club crown since the national event for grassroots, recreation curlers was first held in 2009.
Larocque, Adamson and Carr were part of the Northern Ontario team that competed at the event in 2019 at Leduc, Alta.
The team finished with a 1-5 record. This time around in Ottawa, Larocque qualified for the playoffs with a 5-1 round robin record.
Thunder Bay has a history with the event hosting the national championship known as the Dominions back in 2013. Thunder Bay curler Mark Adams won the Canadian men’s club title playing third for Saskatchewan at the Travelers in 2014.
PROVINCIAL CHAMPS: Hoping to follow in Larocque’s footsteps as Canadian champs, rinks skipped by Ben Mikkelsen and Jodi Judd made a Thunder Bay sweep at Northern Ontario club playdowns held in Timmins this past weekend.
The two Port Arthur Curling Club rink won the provincial titles, advancing to the nationals.
Mikkelsen and his team of Greg Doran, Mark Blanchard and Devin Doran went undefeated to win the 6-rink men’s playdown. Mikkelsen defeated Chris Bowman of North Bay in the final.
This will be second trip to the club curler nationals for Mikkelsen and the Doran brothers who were in Leduc, Alta., with Larcoque representing Northern Ontario in 2019.
Meanwhile, for Judd and two of her teammates third Judy Bouchard and lead Tracey Berry this will be their first trip to a national event. Second Keli Beda-Stevenson is marking a return visit to this bonspiel after skipping a Kakabeka Falls Curling Club entry in 2018.
The Judd rink won the provincial title in Timmins, beating the Faith Hebert rink from the Fort William Curling Club in the final of three-rink women’s competition. Hebert’s team was made up of Tricia Simpson, Marcy Barry and Nikki Pajunen.
“I knocked on the door many, many times before, so this is exciting for me,” Judd said while being interviewed after her victory by the local Timmins television station.
Judd and Mikkelsen will now have all summer to make plans for their trip to the nationals which are set for Nov. 20–26. However, where they will be traveling is still to be determined with Curling Canada looking to secure a host city.
ONE TO GROW ON: It has been another learning experience for the young Dallas Burgess rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer, Brayden Sinclair and coach Bryan Burgess representing Northern Ontario at the Canadian under-21 junior championships going on in Stratford, Ont., this week.
Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club teammates, who are eligible to play for the under-18 championship, have held their own against more experienced teams despite posting a 2-4 record through six games in their nine-team pool.
The Northern Ontario squad wraps up round robin play today with two games against Quebec, a team with a similar record and Alberta No. 2, a team battling for a playoff spot.
This is second national championship for the Burgess rink, who represented Northern Ontario at the Under-21 World Qualifier in Saskatoon last November, finishing with a 1-4 record.
NEXT STOP, FORT FRANCES: It is a busy schedule for the Burgess rink. After the under-21 nationals, the Burgess rink will have a few days off before they head to the Northern Ontario under-18 playdowns set for Fort Frances, April 7-10.
The Burgess foursome will be one of four teams entered in the four-team boy’s division, while two Kakabeka Falls Curling Club teams playing off in the six-tam girls division.
The Britney Malette rink of Maddy Hollins, Karli Hicklin, Jamie Sinclair and coach Paul Carr, who played in the Tbaytel Major League along with Burgess, are one of the teams. The other is the much younger and less experienced squad of Rylie Paul, Claire Dubinsky, Lily Ariganello, Bella McCarville, Ella Favot and coach Rob Dubinsky.
The boys and girls winners in Fort Frances will represent Northern Ontario at the Canadian under-18 championships to be held in Oakville, Ont., May 2-7.
MIXING IT UP AGAIN: Trevor Bonot’s rink of Jackie McCormick, Mike McCarville and Amanda Gates are the only local team signed up to play at the Northern Ontario Mixed Championships to be held in North Bay April 7-10.
The Fort William Curling Club rink who are the defending provincial champions will compete in a seven team field with the draw and other team rosters posted on the Northern Ontario Curling Association website.
Former Geraldton and Thunder Bay resident Mike Assad will be skipping a Sudbury entry, while Sandy MacEwan, another Sudbury curler who lost the Northern Ontario men’s final to Brad Jacobs earlier this winter will be one of the skips to beat.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Kakabeka Falls Curling Club will wrap up their curling season this weekend with their annual BBQ Mixed Bonspiel. The two-day event features a fun social windup with a steak dinner and live music to close things out Saturday night.
Meanwhile, play at the Fort William Curling Club will wrap up after the Easter weekend, while the Port Arthur Curling Club will take their ice out after the Northern Ontario seniors which are set to run April 20–24.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. Contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.