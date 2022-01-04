With the unfortunate passing of Tom Milani last week following a valiant battle against cancer, the city has lost one of its elite on-ice performers.
Playing junior locally for the Fort William Canadiens during the 1970-71 season, Milani would then join the roster of the renowned Thunder Bay Vulcans, who were the local Jr. league champions back in 1972.
After Thunder Bay went on to top the Smiths Falls Bears in the eastern Canadian quarter-final playdowns that year, the Vulcans would go on to fall to the eventual Centennial Cup champion Guelph CMCs in six heated affairs, that featured a highly-controversial finish. Guelph’s only two postseason losses that season came at the hands of the Vulcans.
Despite that setback for the hometown side, Milani was among a solid core from the club that garnered attention from those at the next level. His efforts earned him an opportunity to play U.S. college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
To say he was a standout there is an understatement.
Over four seasons with the Bulldogs, Milani notched more career goals than anyone in UMD hockey history with 100, which is a mark that still stands today.
Of note, while Milani is tops all-time in tallies for the Bulldogs, another Thunder Bay standout, in Norm Maciver, remains first overall in total assists at UMD with 152.
Milani went on to be a two-time all-Western Collegiate Hockey Association second team honouree after twice pacing his squad in offensive production. After he captained the Bulldogs in his senior campaign, following wearing an ‘A’ as a sophomore and junior, Milani wrapped up his stint at the school in 1976 with a then-school-record 198 points in 146 contests.
Since that time, Milani’s total numbers still have him sitting seventh-best in the Bulldogs’ record book for that category. His contributions later earned him induction into the UMD Athletic Hall of Fame, in 2010.
Turning pro, the diminutive, yet highly-skilled forward went on to star in the North American Hockey League with the Syracuse Blazers.
Producing a 121-point run in 1976-77, including a team-high 56 goals, Milani was tabbed the NAHL’s Rookie of the Year, earned First Team All-Star recognition and sparked the Blazers to a league championship.
Taking flight as a member of the International Hockey League’s Kalamazoo Wings in 1977, Milani’s point proficiency was once again put on display. Over the course of three seasons, as he racked up 302 in 239 outings.
He was equally adept in the playoffs, as the two-time IHL All-Star added another 62 points, in 41 match-ups, as Kalamazoo went on to win back-to-back IHL Turner Cup crowns in 1979 and 1980.
Next came a nearly decade-long run skating in Italy, that featured multiple opportunities to compete with that country’s national team on the international stage.
Appearing for Italy in many IIHF European and World Championships in his time overseas, a career highlight undoubtedly came in 1984, when Milani and fellow Lakehead product Bob DePiero, both played in the men’s Winter Olympic hockey tournament.
Milani still stands as one of that nation’s premier point-getters, credited with 115, in 147 games, for the hockey-playing Azzurri versus international competition.
Fellow Thunder Bay native Rick Bragnalo is also on that list with 132 points in 166 appearances.
Add in a couple of Italian League championship titles in 1986 and 1987, Milani’s time there was equally as impressive as was all the other levels he played at previously.
Retiring in 1988, his on-ice achievements saw him amass nearly 1,100 points, that featured 541 goals, while dressing in 726 contests.
A gifted player who was well-respected and thought of in the community, Tom Milani rightfully deserves his place in the local hockey annals of those who made their mark in the game.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
