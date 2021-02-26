As we enter the one-year mark since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect our lives in Canada, the Thunder Bay hockey community absorbed another hit.
Another lost season.
On Thursday, Hockey Northwestern Ontario — the governing body of the sport in our region — announced that all hockey activities in the central (Thunder Bay) zone have been cancelled until April, meaning no organized hockey will be played until the fall at the earliest.
The leagues wiped out include all those within the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association, the Lakehead Minor Hockey League and the Thunder Bay Women’s Hockey Association.
“Safety has been and will continue to be the number one priority for all participants, coaches, parents and volunteers,” HNO wrote in a press release on Thursday. “In consultation with Hockey Northwestern Ontario and HNO’s Chief Medical Officer, it was ultimately decided that the current state of COVID-19 does not provide a safe environment to continue to provide minor hockey programs.”
The fate of the Superior International Junior Hockey League is still up in the air, but there’s shaky ground afoot. SIJHL commissioner Darrin Nicholas said last month it would be tough to get a season going after the extension of the provincial lockdown. The Lakehead junior B league announced it would not continue this season.
After a delay in the fall, minor hockey leagues did start its respective schedules in mid-November. However, they only managed to get five weeks of action in before the latest provincial lockdown came to pass on Dec. 26.
It’s no coincidence the announcement comes at the same time the public and Catholic school boards decided to pull students from in-class to an online setting due to the recent positive cases within five schools across Thunder Bay.
Any way you shake it, these cancellations and the disappointment they bring are a major test of our patience and teamwork — two essential components of sports and training. Patience to trust the systems and protocols in place and teamwork in knowing we’re in this all together. We all have to do — and continue to do — our part.
HNO praised its coaches and volunteers in balancing the new rules during the short season.
“To all players, please stay safe,” HNO wrote. “Although it wasn’t the season we all hoped it would be, we encourage you to start looking towards next year. The decision to cancel the rest of this season is in effort to help give you a better season next year.”
HOPPING ONTO THE WORLD STAGE: Thunder Bay’s Adam Hopkins is officially a member of Team Canada.
Hopkins was named to the Canadian National Skateboard team on Thursday that will vie for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.
Hopkins is part of the four-member park skateboarding crew along with Faye De Fazio Ebert of Toronto, Vancouver’s James Clarke and Andy Anderson of White Rock, B.C.
Eight more athletes were named to Canada’s street skateboarding squad. The qualifiers, set for last summer, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 30-year-old Hopkins, who now lives in Vancouver, finished second in the national men’s park finals last March. Two top-25 performances in world sanctioned events in 2019 also helped boost Hopkins’ claim to a spot on the team.
“Not many people get to be first to pave the way at something,” Hopkins told The Chronicle-Journal last April on potentially competing at the Olympics.
BILAMU HEADS TO LU: The Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s basketball team announced the commitment of Hamilton high school prospect Nathan Bilamu starting with the 2021-22 season.
Bilamu, a six-foot-five wing, helped lead Cathedral High to back-to-back city championships (2018 and 2019) and a bronze at OFSAA in 2018. He led his team in scoring with per-game averages of 20 points over those last two seasons.
“Nathan is a great kid who will make an immediate impact on our program with his length and ability to shoot the ball,” LU coach Ryan Thomson said in a press release.
“He had some big scoring nights while at Cathedral and we can’t wait to see what he can do with our group.”
The entire 2020-21 OUA season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia@chroniclejournal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.