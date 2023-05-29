The St. Patrick Saints visit the St. Ignatius Falcons for both the girls and boys high school varsity soccer championships on Wednesday.
The mirror matchups came after Thursday’s semifinal games. In the varsity girls playoff games, St. Ignatius dominated Hammarskjold 11-0 while St. Patrick beat Westgate 4-0. On the boys side, St. Patrick beat Westgate 4-2 and St. Ignatius shut out Hammarskjold 2-0.
Wednesday’s championship game for the girls is at 5 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m.
