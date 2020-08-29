Jack Moro attacked Chapples Golf Course with surgical precision to capture the 2020 Fountain Tire junior district championship.
Moro shot a two-day total of 142, including a 68 on Friday at Chapples, to win by eight strokes over playing partners Cooper Anderson and Nathan Lepore.
Moro started the day with one-shot edge over Anderson, and four strokes on Lepore.
With rain threatening, More poured it on.
“I wanted to keep going. Don’t play conservative, just keep my foot on the gas,” said Moro, who captured the event two years ago as a 14-year-old.
“I paid attention to their scores but really I’m just focusing on myself. I’m trying to play better, play better and take it one hole at a time,” he added. “Play 18 individual matches and play the best that I can.”
Already in control, Moro shot a birdie on No. 15 while Lepore made par and Anderson bogeyed. A closing par-birdie-par gave him 33 on the back nine, more than enough to nail down the win.
“I’m excited. It’s awesome. Played some pretty good golf. I was a little shaky yesterday, but I grinded out a 74 (at Whitewater on Thursday). I think I hit 16 greens (Friday) and made a few putts.”
Moro, who has dominated the local junior circuit, rounds out the season with a visit to Terrace Bay this weekend to play in the Aguasabon Men’s Open and then the Teleco district men’s amateur tournament during Labour Day weekend.
Lepore shot a one-over 72.
“Played good all day,” said Lepore, who tallied two birds, three bogeys and 13 pars at Chapples.
“Tried to make pars all day.“I was leading in my age group, I just wanted to hold the lead,” added the 14-year-old, who played in the U17 age category. “I shot 43 on the front nine the first day, went one-under on the back, and played one-over the rest of the way. Pretty good tournament.”
Anderson, 18, was the oldest player in the event. A shot behind entering the day, Anderson shot a seven on the par-five first hole to put him in tough.
“Had a good first day. Started off bad (Friday). Tried to fight back, but I didn’t have enough time basically,” he said.
Anderson birdied the second hole but so did Moro and Lepore.
“It’s tough to play a guy who hits every fairway, every green, two putts every hole and gets the odd one-putt,” Anderson said of Moro.
Down three early, Anderson tried to be more aggressive.
“Certainly put me back. I started to go for more pins and I think that cost me. Missed more greens. It is what it is, it’s golf.”
A birdie on 11 and a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 — the day’s longest — shaved two strokes off Moro’s lead. But a six on No. 15 and a bogey on No. 16 pretty much sealed his fate.
Tristan Jaspers shot a two-day total of 205 to win the 11-12 age category.
Reese Keating’s two-round, 18-hole total of 78 dominated the girls division, while Jace Voortman’s 89 over 18 holes took the 10-under crown.
Keating is the daughter of former Canadian tour pro and TBDGA president Walter Keating Jr.
