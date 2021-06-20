As a growing athlete in Thunder Bay, Jack Moro made a choice between hockey, football and golf. He chose golf.
Good move.
The 17-year-old St. Patrick High School student is entering a key season in his development on the links. He’s been handling the clubs since the age of four and playing in provincial tournaments at 12. Moro has entered close to 80 tournaments in his young career.
Moro will play in four high profile events this summer. The Junior Spring Classic is at the end of June at the Shelburne Country Club outside Toronto. The Manitoba junior championship is July 5-7 in Brandon, Man., is next, followed by the Ontario U19 junior boys championship at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ont., and the Ontario men’s amateur championship, Aug. 10-13 at Beach Grove in Windsor.
Moro said he is honing his approach at big-stage events.
“When I go to an event I’m not so focused on the technical part,” Moro said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I like to just go there, see the course, and play it. . . . I’m going to place myself around the golf course more. Stop focusing on the flag. Play it to parts of the green where I can miss and where I can’t miss. I’m looking to eliminate mistakes and big numbers.
“The more you play in them, the more you understand how to play in tournaments,” Moro added. “I think over the year I’ve definitely developed my tournament golf. To me it’s the best part of my game compared to just going out and playing a fun round. I really enjoy the competitive scene.”
Moro will be a high school senior this fall, and the zero-to-one handicapper at Whitewater is presently looking at Division II prospects in the United States.
There’ll be a good dose of local action sprinkled in for good measure.
Last week’s third-place finish playing with Walter Keating Jr. at the Mallon’s Play-It-Again Better Ball Tournament is a prime example of that.
Keating and Moro paired up last year at the Better Ball.
“Preparation for events is probably the most important thing that I can say going into a tournament from my experience. . . I’ve seen this before where I haven’t been prepared to play and I don’t play well or I don’t succeed,” said Moro.
Those words are pretty much verbatim out of Keating’s playbook.
“The older I get I have different reasons for playing than I used to,” said Keating, a card-carrying member with several tours over his distinguished career. “To give back is very important. Being able to play with one of the top juniors and being able to help them is the reason I wanted to play. That’s why I reached out to Jack and offered to play with me. Hopefully I could help his learning curve and do some teaching.”
Playing under pressure is right up Moro’s alley. At the regional men’s qualifiers on June 5, Moro shot a 71 at Thunder Bay Country Club to clip veteran Robbie Untinen by three strokes to qualify for Beach Grove.
“We had a great battle all day,” said Moro. “It came down really to the last hole. I was happy to get that win and qualify myself for the Ontario Amateur.”
Keating figured he had to learn a lot of things on his own.
“Helping juniors to me is a big deal. Helping kids learn and grow is a big deal,” continued Keating, 45. “And Jack is someone I saw who works at it. I see him at the range, I see him doing the right things. I’m trying to help him more efficiently. . . He’s a great kid for starters. He has two very nice parents (John and Becky) who are all in to help him, so the support system is good.”
Moro is appreciative of the experiences Keating has to share.
“Playing with Walter was such an honour to me,” said Moro. “He’s a guy where you hear nothing but good things about him. (Keating) asking me to play was so cool. A lot of people look up to him. Last year we played OK. We did better this year. He was able to help me and teach me so many little things I had no knowledge about. He was able to give a lot of cool information about how he plays the game. The types of things he does and the preparation he does is unbelievable. I was able to learn a lot and hopefully use those tips and tricks to help my game.”
There’s a benefit to Keating as well.
“(The kids) remind me of stuff. They remind me of fearlessness, youth, freedom, no scar tissue, right? They remind me of what it’s like to be young, to be a kid, of why a person still does this. I started playing at 17-years-old. Thirty years later (I’m still playing) because of the passion for the game. You see the smile on their face. Just to watch them do good stuff. It reminds me of why I still play the game.”
Keating uses Goggle Earth to scout out the courses before he evens plays a stroke. Lessons not lost on his young protégé.
“The game of golf is pretty mental-based. Physical physique is important,” said Moro.
“There’s only so much you can do with your body to prepare for a golf tournament. But there’s a lot of mental things you can do. Just being in the right state of mind. Getting a game plan, scouting out the golf course, getting your yardages. All of this will help you mentally and it’ll make you more confident. If you’re unprepared, and you don’t have this stuff done, it’ll be very tough to play well and succeed.”
Ideally, Moro plays a course twice before the strokes count.
“By the time the tournament starts I feel I have mastered the course enough to succeed, “ says Moro.
Given his commitment to the game he’s right on par to achieve it.
