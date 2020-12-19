In the final episode of Netflix’ original series The Queen’s Gambit,
20-year-old U.S. chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon plays world champion
Vasily Borgov of the Soviet Union in the final of the Moscow
Invitational tournament.
It is riveting and compelling television. And, of course, completely
fictional.
It is easy to overlook that we have our own local prodigy — Matt Murray
— now minding the net of the Ottawa Senators.
Perhaps you have heard of him. He should certainly never be forgotten.
His achievements at a tender young age are the stuff of legend after
all. At age 21, he backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup
championship. He won his second one the following season.
He is the only goaltender in NHL history to win two Stanley Cups as a
rookie. Murray holds the record for post-season wins by a rookie with
22. He made the NHL all-rookie team in 2017.
A stellar resume for a career, much less for an athlete still in the
early stages of his professional hockey adventure.
When I last saw Murray, it was after his triumphant turn in the net for
the Penguins on Oct. 18, 2018.
On the night of my 60th birthday, he treated me to a shutout at the Air
Canada Centre and an enjoyable post -ame celebration with his brother
Michael and my wife Julie. As we all know, much can happen in two
years.
Ironically enough, my interview with Murray for this piece was
originally scheduled for Oct. 18, 2020. It had to be postponed for a
day, but there was a wonderful synchronicity to the timing.
There is a challenge to conducting an interview with a person you
consider family. You want to avoid controversy at all costs. You do not
want your young friend to be uncomfortable. Yet it would be nice to
have something original and perhaps interesting to report.
There was no need to be concerned. Murray is a polished professional at
this stage. He handles questions with maturity and courtesy. The
answers to questions were thoughtful, given after short pauses at
times, appropriately vague on occasion, but carefully crafted at all
times.
