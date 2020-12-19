Catching a new ride

Thunder Bay’s Matt Murray of the Ottawa Senators takes his dogs Leo and

Beckham for a boat ride.

 Photo submitted by Kevin Cleghorn

In the final episode of Netflix’ original series The Queen’s Gambit,

20-year-old U.S. chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon plays world champion

Vasily Borgov of the Soviet Union in the final of the Moscow

Invitational tournament.

It is riveting and compelling television. And, of course, completely

fictional.

It is easy to overlook that we have our own local prodigy — Matt Murray

— now minding the net of the Ottawa Senators.

Perhaps you have heard of him. He should certainly never be forgotten.

His achievements at a tender young age are the stuff of legend after

all. At age 21, he backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup

championship. He won his second one the following season.

He is the only goaltender in NHL history to win two Stanley Cups as a

rookie. Murray holds the record for post-season wins by a rookie with

22. He made the NHL all-rookie team in 2017.

A stellar resume for a career, much less for an athlete still in the

early stages of his professional hockey adventure.

When I last saw Murray, it was after his triumphant turn in the net for

the Penguins on Oct. 18, 2018.

On the night of my 60th birthday, he treated me to a shutout at the Air

Canada Centre and an enjoyable post -ame celebration with his brother

Michael and my wife Julie. As we all know, much can happen in two

years.

Ironically enough, my interview with Murray for this piece was

originally scheduled for Oct. 18, 2020. It had to be postponed for a

day, but there was a wonderful synchronicity to the timing.

There is a challenge to conducting an interview with a person you

consider family. You want to avoid controversy at all costs. You do not

want your young friend to be uncomfortable. Yet it would be nice to

have something original and perhaps interesting to report.

There was no need to be concerned. Murray is a polished professional at

this stage. He handles questions with maturity and courtesy. The

answers to questions were thoughtful, given after short pauses at

times, appropriately vague on occasion, but carefully crafted at all

times.

