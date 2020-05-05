The Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL doled out their year-end awards last week via social media and Thunder Bay’s Todd Skirving was a popular choice among the club’s faithful.
He was named the Growlers Fan’s Choice Award recipient as Most Popular Player after also earning the squad’s Community Player of the Year honours for a second straight campaign.
Since heading to Newfoundland last season, he has quickly became a fan favourite through his hard work on the ice and by going above and beyond with his community involvement.
Skirving continues his partnership with a number of local organizations and charities in St. John’s, including working with the Ronald McDonald House to bring positivity to families during their stay.
He and his teammates even did their part by shovelling out seniors and the like after record-setting snowfall blanketed the town and area back in January.
Skirving was earlier named a finalist by the ECHL for its Community Service Award for 2019-20.
KINGS CROWNED IN ’95: Teams from the city achieved great things a quarter of a century ago.
Last week we discussed the Thunder Bay Senators winning the Colonial Cup to claim a third professional title while the Thunder Bay Flyers won the Thunder Bay Flyers captured a fourth Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canada junior A crown with a victory on Fort William Gardens ice.
That same year of 1995 saw the Thunder Bay Kings win their first Air Canada Cup Canadian National Midget Hockey Championship in Sherbrooke, Que.
Led by head coach David Bragnalo, assistant Kelly Sundell, goaltender coach Paul Mackett, trainer Richard Bosch and managed by the late Cliff O’Brien, the Kings boasted a very strong side.
After sweeping Kenora in the district playdowns, Thunder Bay travelled to Saskatchewan for the West Regional. At that four-team event, the Kings continued to roll before dismantling the Tisdale Trojans 9-0 in the final.
At the nationals, the squad continued their terrific play, finishing in top spot in the round robin with a 4-0-1 mark with wins over the Magog Cantonniers (2-1); Wexford Raiders (5-3); Dartmouth Subways (3-1) and the host Ste-Foy Gouverneurs (3-1) along with a draw against the Red Deer Chiefs (2-2).
Meeting the Wexford side from Toronto in semifinal play, the team prevailed with a 5-1 triumph.
Taking on Red Deer in the final, the Kings fell behind by a pair early, but rallied for a 4-3 decision to claim their initial Air Canada Cup victory.
The Kings’ effort in ’95 was in the midst of a spectacular six-year run that saw the organization boast being the best AAA midget program in the country that featured two national championships and a pair of silver medals to place in their burgeoning trophy case in Thunder Bay.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: While no Allan Cup Canadian senior champion was crowned in 2020, it is still a year to celebrate some significant milestones featuring local clubs.
Boasting a record 10 Allan Cup titles, teams from Thunder Bay as well as Port Arthur/Fort William previously, have won it more times than any other town in Canada.
Looking back, the Port Arthur Seniors claimed the first triumph for the city 95 years ago. Then it was 45 years back the Thunder Bay Twins claimed their first Allan Cup in 1975.
A decade later the Twins stunned the Corner Brook Royals by storming back from a three games to none deficit on the road to take the next four contests and win yet another national title.
The 10th Allan Cup for the Lakehead was achieved by the Thunder Bay Bombers 15 years ago in Lloydminster, Sask., where after dropping their first two outings, ran the table from there to hoist the trophy.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
