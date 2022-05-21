New Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre head pro Brendan Boudreau said he can handle his predecessor, Jamie Grieve, on the court.
“We’re both kind of rusty but I think I have to take myself over the old guy. I’ve got youth on my side still,” laughed Boudreau, who will turn 24 in July.
Understandably, Grieve, teaching a lesson on court one at the time, offered a different view.
“Last year I took over mid-season from Jamie,” said Boudreau. “He was super helpful. I worked under him for many, many years, since I was 15. He said, ‘You helped me out a lot in the past. If you ever need a hand with anything don’t be afraid to ask.’ He’s really helped me settle into the role.”
Grieve spent 22 years as head pro at the Tennis Centre.
There are good times ahead for the club. The outdoor courts are being resurfaced this year (12 years since the last facelift), and the new indoor tennis facility is close to becoming a reality.
“It’s definitely a big thing because it’s something we haven’t had for the past few years. The (Confederation College) bubble was the last of it,” Boudreau said of playing indoor tennis year round. “I was fortunate enough to play in there, to be one of the last juniors to indoor train in the bubble. It kind of got me to the level I play at now and enabled me to play college tennis at St. Scholastica.”
Those extra months of hitting a ball are crucial for developing good players.
“We’ll be able to run programs for everyone, but if we have kids interested in high level tennis they’ll be able to play tennis all year round. If you don’t play all year round it takes a while to get back into the swing of things,” said Boudreau.
The new facility, slated to open as early as fall 2023, will sit adjacent to the current nine outdoor courts. Six courts will be housed. No shovels are in the ground just yet.
“We’ll be running programs. Schools can come in the winter. We’ll be able to run our leagues. It’ll be open for members to play, just play some tennis,” said Boudreau.
In addition to the usual spate of local tournaments the Mid Canada Open — the marquee event in the centre’s calendar — is expected to play out from July 21-24.
The high school OFSAA qualifiers were held earlier this week, but the first official tournament is the Early Bird Doubles beginning on May 29.
Boudreau’s supervising and scheduling staff, teaching lessons, booking events, even stringing the occasional racket. There isn’t much time for him to squeeze in the odd game.
“I’m just getting settled into the position, continue in Jamie’s footsteps,” said Boudreau, a lefty hitter who serves right.
“Keep it a nice friendly, welcoming environment for anyone who wants to come out and play. Our programs are very affordable. Tennis is a sport for everyone. We teach kids as young as four. We have seniors, retired folks in their late sixties early seventies coming to play doubles for exercise. It’s for everyone.”
Boudreau, Grieve, Mark Piovesana and Gavin Nizortchev are listed on the club website as instructors. Boudreau, an Ontario Tennis Association certified tennis professional, racked up a 19-1 record in singles and a 17-4 record in doubles in his one year at Duluth’s St. Scholastica.
“I had a really good season, there. Tons of fun. I was glad I got the opportunity to go down,” Boudreau said of his experiences at the Division III school. “I’d love to coach some kid up and see him progress to the level that I got to, to go away and have that experience. That whole other team aspect of it is just something different, it’s truly amazing, it’s fun.”
The club has 100 junior players and total membership stands at 500. The centre opened the second weekend in May this year, a week or so later than the regular goal of May 1. Old Man Winter will be an afterthought when the indoor courts are available.
“It’s looking promising so far. Just have to get it all put together and going forwards. The best part of it is, if it’s super windy or it’s raining or whatever you just move inside,” said Boudreau.
There’s a good chance those membership numbers will see a boost “I think it will. I think it is going to go up. I think it’s going to be something that people might look at because they go do it all year round,” Boudreau added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.