Don't look now (but please listen) — for this old school scribe has stretched out to the world of podcasting.
On Friday, your friendly neighbourhood Chronicle-Journal sports department released, er, dropped, its first episode of a new podcast series entitled, Hear ye, Hear ye, CJ Sports, with yours truly as host.
The first “massive” 12-minute episode can be found at www.spreaker.com/episode/49877540 or visit www.spreaker.com and search “CJ Sports.”
This new podcast will be an extension or a complimentary component to our sports section in the printed newspaper. We will cover and update sports stories in Thunder Bay and also touch on key topics in national and international sports, especially homegrown athletes making an impact outside of Northwestern Ontario.
Evolving with the changing face of sports media is something that needs to be done in order to engage readers of all ages. Podcasting is a popular option for people on the go with specific tastes. Personally, I’ve been a subscriber to different podcasts that are all about my favourite topics such as the New York Yankees, professional wrestling, Star Wars and the NBA. It’s second nature for me to fire up a podcast before shovelling the driveway or mowing the lawn (you need to turn the volume up on the latter).
Hear ye, Hear ye, CJ Sports is not as specific as Locked on Oilers, The Lapsed Fan or Bronx Pinstripes as a wide array of sports will be discussed. However, our focus on Thunder Bay and surrounding area is rare in itself in the podcast landscape.
I have to admit these last couple of weeks of getting things ready for the debut podcast was a learning experience and a half. While I have some radio experience as a journalism and mass communication student at Carleton University in the late 1990s and early 2000s, podcasting is very much a Do It Yourself (DIY) gig. No one is in the booth to bail you out! Unlike radio, podcasting doesn’t have to be done live so pre-production preparation is vital.
Balancing levels on the Spreaker app and getting familiar with your microphone is one thing. My biggest challenge is getting my voice right. I tend to start with an acceptable, presentable volume and then soften up. I also need to learn to slow down. I was a mumbling motormouth for the most part since I overcame a minor stuttering problem in the fifth grade. As that old saying goes: I have a face for radio and a voice for print. You’ll hear those flaws in all its glory if you tune in to Episode 1.
The good news is it can only get better.
I’ve also learned it’s best to not script your podcast but rather structure your planned show in point form. If I start reading printed stories on the air, you know I’ve gone off the deep end.
A special thanks to The Chronicle-Journal’s managing editor Greg Giddens and our publisher/general manager Hilda Caverly for their support in this venture in addition to their patience as I got things up and running.
The plan moving forward is to grow this podcast. For now, it’s me, a microphone and a laptop, but I haven’t ruled out bringing in guests or pre-recorded interviews with local athletes and sports personalities.
In the end, Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports is a vehicle to hopefully steer new readers to The Chronicle-Journal and improve and broaden our sports coverage along the way.
I am always open to suggestions and critiques to help us improve. I knew there are passionate sports fans in Thunder Bay that we can reach, making this launch an easy decision to make. So we thank you for your continued support.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia@chroniclejournal.com.
