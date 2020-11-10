It’s not exactly the Summit Series of 1972 but the Teleco Cup — featuring the Thunder Bay North Stars and the Kam River Fighting Walleye in an eight-game exhibition series — is doing just fine.
The Superior International Junior Hockey League’s version has the established and reigning champion North Stars against the expansion Fighting Walleye.
Bragging rights are on the line.
“This rivalry was set in stone from the minute it was announced that we’d be playing in the league this year,” said rookie Walleye head coach Matt Valley. “From ownership down through the players there’s relationships there, there’s no love lost for sure. Everybody, as much as we find ways to co-exist we’re battling. It’s trying to outduel each
other. Whether it’s from a recruiting standpoint, on ice or management.
“As much as we are in competition with each other, the bad blood bubbles rises, I think that’s what drives it. That competition drives each other positively. I think we love that. I think (they’re) happy we here. . . There’s not just one dog in town, there’s two dogs in town.
"Both of us are trying to be the bigger dog,” Valley added.
Indeed, there were plenty of elbow bumps and chatter between staffs pre-game, but the games spoke differently.
The 50 fans, the majority being team personnel for each team due to the COVID-19 restrictions, at NorWest Arena were treated to two spirited contests.
In the first game last Friday, Thunder Bay rushed out to a 5-0 lead before Kam Riverstormed with four with a good scoring chance with under five seconds left to tie it, ultimately losing 5-4. In the rematch Saturday, Hunter Foreshew scored with 10 seconds into an empty Walleye net to secure a 4-2 North Stars win and weekend sweep.
Despite the virus-related rules on hitting — body contact is a two-minute minor penaltynow — 112 penalty minutes were assessed in Saturday’s game.
The distinction between league champion North Stars and expansion Fighting Walleye is pretty slim at the moment.
“That remains to be seen,” said Rob DeGagne of the big dog (Spike the bulldog) and the little dog (Chester the terrier) scenario. “Whether we’re playing Dryden, whether we’re playing Kam River, we’ve won the last couple of seasons so everybody’s going to be out for us. Is it going to be a rivalry between us and them? Probably, for sure. We’re all looking for the same guys. We’re going for some good local talent.
"It’ll be divided a little bit. It’s good. It’s healthy for the game, it’s healthy for the city, it’s healthy for the league. If it wasn’t for rivalries sports wouldn’t be near as much fun.”
Before the series started, DeGagne did remark the lack of hitting and fighting was a challenge, but he’s grateful for the opportunity in a season still full of questions.
“It’s always nice to play for something,” he said.“Whether you go play golf and play for a quarter or a dollar or whatever it is. . . . It’s going to mean for the kids. They want to win. It’s good that Teleco came out and sponsored it.”
Valley reflected on his first game as a junior A coach.
“We’ve been skating for awhile. Just on the way to the rink today it’s a different feeling. I saw it practice with the boys the way they practiced all week, and even last week, because they had the news last week as well,” he said. “Just another gear, another level of engagement. The passes are crisper, there’s more communication. On the way to the rink today for me, a little bit of emotion. It’s my first game as a junior coach. I had a lot of texts and calls from friends, family, ex-colleagues, kids I’ve coached, parents of kids I coached wishing me luck.
“Obviously it’s nice we’re getting back to playing. It hits you all at once when you realize what a pleasure it is to be here and that passion for the game is alive yet again in us.”
Valley’s estimation of the eight-game series was borne out in games one and two.
“Back to the series part of it, from the puck drop of game one to the final buzzer game eight I think there’s not going to be a dull moment,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a nice foundation that should prove to be an intense one for years to come.”
Games 3 and 4 go Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at NorWest Arena.
Fans unable to attend can catch the action for a $5 fee on www.viewstub.com or watch the games live at the Stanley Tavern, the Neebing Roadhouse and both Boston Pizza locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.